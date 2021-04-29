The Werewolf Den, Part 4

There are suspicious people about, with violence on their minds. Two weeks later, those same people are shining with pure innocence, simply trying to root out the schemers in their midst. Yes, it’s the game of trickery, deception, and confusion.

Some call it Werewolf.

Some call it Mafia.

If you’ve never played the game before, check out this helpful primer!

Are you interested in playing? Head on over to QuickTopic and subscribe to emails for the sign-up thread. When sign-ups are posted for a game, it’ll notify you. There’s also this handy QT for general information about the game.

Are you interested in moderating a game? Here are some tips:

When will you be ready to run your game? As soon as possible? In a few weeks? Months? Only over a long holiday weekend?

How long do you expect your game to last? This will vary depending on your starting roster and how many players can be expected to die off each day/night cycle. Games here rarely go much longer than a real-world week with each day/night cycle lasting 24-48 hours, usually accelerating as the game progresses.

How many players are you planning to host? A typical game around here is between 12 and 16 players, but feel free to experiment with numbers outside of that. Smaller, shorter games can serve as a light refreshment between larger, meatier games.

How much do you want players to roleplay? Will you enforce roleplay? Will you assign characters, or let people play however they like? Games vary from simple games, cerebral setups that rely entirely on complex mechanics, to sprawling epic tales.

Do you have a theme in mind? Is your theme too similar to one that’s already been done, and if so, how can it be tweaked?

Do you want to talk about balance issues before you get started? Ask other players for advice in this QT.

Check out the moderator Google Doc for the current schedule.

Want to review the games that have come before? Losing access to the old site means that things are somewhat in flux right now, but here’s a placeholder for the first batch (#1-43). The rest (#44-150) can be found in Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the Werewolf Den.

151) Schitt’s Creek

Also, enjoy the fond memories of carnage at both the 1st Annual Moonies and the 2nd Annual Moonies! Click on any #Werewolves tag to see what’s going on in this awesome little sub-community, and have fun! Happy murder!

