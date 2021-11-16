WW 168: My Werewolf Academia – Day 1

A man with severe bags under his eyes approaches the front of the classroom.

“Alright, alright. Settle down, class. I will be acting as your homeroom teacher for the coming semester. I expect you to be on your best behavior while also striving to master your Quirks. If anyone looks suspicious, please speak up and I will expel them.

“I have no qualms doing that.

“First some housekeeping. If you haven’t already joined the games server set up by my sidekick, Nate the Lesser, please do so. Ask about it in the private chats I have with you. Describe your Quirks all you want but avoid using the code names. Those are patented.

“Any questions, you can ask me publicly or privately. Until then, I’m catching up on sleep.”

He takes out a sleeping bag and curls up in the corner. You envy and fear him in equal measure.

Roles

13-15 Heroes-In-Training: Win when all scum factions have been eliminated.

4 Members of the League of Villains: Win when they have killed the third-party faction and equal the number of heroes left.

1 ???: Has an independent win condition, the details of which are known only to them.

Rules

All players, regardless of faction, will have a unique Quirk. They may discuss them with other players or lie about them to the extent they feel comfortable. A player’s Quirk will be revealed upon death, with very few exceptions.

Ties will be settled by RNG between tied players.

The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by one wolf each night. Most other night actions will be optional.

You are welcome and encouraged to ask the mods questions regarding your Quirks. They will answer to the best of their ability without confirming anyone’s claims. There may be times when something odd happens, and the mods’ only response will be “A Quirk did it.”

A player may not reveal the code name for their Quirk.

Please express patience with other players and the mods. This is an experiment that has every possibility of going off the rails. Mistakes invented both post-it notes and dynamite.

Players

MSD Side Character Goat April malthusc Jam Jude Chum Joely Lamb Dance Indy hoho Narrow Cop OtakunoMike Mrs. Queequeg Hayes Grumproro Gramps Demyx Emmelemm

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Wednesday, November 17th.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...