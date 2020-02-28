There’s been a flurry of posts and questions on this site about COVID-19, the Trump administration’s response to the crisis, and what to do if cases start being reported in your area. The newspaper articles may tout anxiety-inducing headlines (Looking … Continue reading Don't Panic: COVID-19 Q&A and Handholding Post
Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread! Today’s prompt: who is the best director in an acting role? Continue reading Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (3/10)
It’s Badger’s fourth birthday! Here is the obligatory first baby Badger pic: (I know, right?!?) And here are some more recent Badger pics because it’s his birthday, and I love this nonsense cat so very much. He’s just the best … Continue reading Badger’s Birth Day Thread (3/10)
There’s something for just about everyone this week, from brutally tough platforming to an anime fighting game; what are you picking up? Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC/Xbox One) – Releases Mar. 11th In this most recent console … Continue reading New Game Releases 03/10/20 – 03/16/20
Australia trounced India by 85 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup final. Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy led all scoring and Megan Schutt took four wickets, including the crucial wicket of Shefali Verma in the first over to … Continue reading All Things Cricket: March 10th
This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or … Continue reading The Creative Endeavors Thread Has a Lot on Its Mind
Welcome to this week’s History Thread! Today we’ll return to our recent looks at famous authors through their political views, personal relationships or lesser-known exploits. Our subject will be Louisa May Alcott, author of Little Women, albeit a different Alcott … Continue reading Louisa May Alcott’s Little History Thread
Welcome to my weekly discussion of the animated films of the Walt Disney Studio. I’m proceeding mostly chronologically. The title comes from a quote from Walt, “I never called my work an ‘art’ It’s part of show business, the business … Continue reading Building Entertainment: The Films of the Walt Disney Studio. Sky High.
Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results. Quiz Note: List refers only to the population of individual municipalities within … Continue reading Triviacados: Tuesday, March 10, 2020
One of the things I enjoy about the PT thread is that each day has its own personality and the weekends provide for some solid education. With the Tuesday PT thread, I’m looking to do it more as a bit … Continue reading The Politics Thread Looks Back On March 10th
Happy March, listeners! This edition of the AVoCADo GamesCast is a special one. Instead of just talking about video games, we also spent a lot of time talking about theme parks and how they’re kind of like video games! Demyx, … Continue reading AVoCADo GamesCast #59: The One Where They Talk About Disney World for Three Hours
First appearing in Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972), Gigan is one of Godzilla’s most brutal and good looking foes. With meat hooks for hands, a powerful buzzsaw on their chest, and a laser eye they are well-equipped to challenge the King … Continue reading The Night Thread of Gigan
This week I revisit two films from the “gay friends hang out” genre: Terrence McNally’s Love! Valour! Compassion! and Greg Berlanti’s The Broken Hearts Club. McNally’s soap opera features a community of gay men who support each other through tragedy. … Continue reading LGBT Movies: Love! Valour! Compassion! & The Broken Hearts Club
Introducing today’s contestants: Chloe, a preschool teacher from Alabama, does hand embroidery, but doilies not so much; Michael, an attorney from New York, joined the Navy Reserve and saw the world; and Paul, an attorney from Georgia, proposed on Mount … Continue reading Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 9
What games have you been playing and what do you think of them? Bonus topic: What are the most annoying fetch quests or other tasks you’ve had to do? Have you ever felt compelled to complete one even if it … Continue reading Weekly Games Thread is tired of looking for trinkets
Spoiler Warning: This article quite obviously contains spoilers for Ace Attorney. This article will only cover the first game and not the other two in the trilogy. I have finished Justice for All and I’m working on Trials and Tribulations, … Continue reading Late to the Party: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
(Header sunrise photo info: Photography By Jim Steele 46688 Cabot Trail, NS, B0C 1H0. e-mail: jsteele69@ns.sympatico.ca) Continue reading Monday’s Day Thread is Feeling Good! (3/9)