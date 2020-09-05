Warning and Ban Policy

Deviations from the below policies on a case-by-case basis are possible at the discretion of the moderator team.
Warnings
- Warnings stay active for twelve months after being issued.
- Three warnings within that period equal a temporary or permanent ban, depending on severity. This is up to the discretion of the moderator team.
Bans
- If you are banned temporarily you will be told the length of the ban. The default duration for a temporary ban is three months, but that can be more or less at the discretion of the moderator team.
- After your ban has expired, email us and we will remove the ban.
- Another warning after coming back from a temporary ban will by default lead to a permanent ban. The mod team may decide to reduce this to another temporary ban on a case-by-case basis.
- Using alternate accounts to circumvent your ban will result in a permanent ban on all accounts, including the original one, and negate any attempt to appeal your original ban. Shadowbans may be used for persistent ban evaders, but not for other infractions.
- Using alternate accounts to circumvent any site rule may result in a permanent ban on all accounts.
- If you do wish to appeal your banning, the proper venue is to email avocadomods@gmail.com.