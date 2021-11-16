Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 16

Top 32 Results

Spoiler

Brandish: The Dark Revenant Fortress 7 4 White Knight Chronicles II The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version]
Gravity Rush Bloody Claws 8 7 Kirby’s Epic Yarn Lava Landing
Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds 9 5 Yakuza 5 Receive and Slash You
DoDonPachi Resurrection Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki] 7 5 Rhythm Heaven Fever Tap Trial
Legasista bgm_05 5 9 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run
Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani] 2 11 Double Dragon Neon City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
Persona 4 Golden Never More (A Capella Version) 7 8 VVVVVV Pressure Cooker
The Munchables Chocolate Dining 10 5 Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 1
Pokémon Black and White Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter) 8 9 Portal 2 Want You Gone
Bayonetta Let’s Dance, Boys! 3 10 Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground
Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Heroes 4 8 Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
Shatter Argon Refinery 8 5 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Box 15
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers Crystal Bearers Ramble 9 4 Thomas Was Alone Where Are You
NieR Song of the Ancients ~ Fate 7 8 Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls
Legasista bgm_12 8 7 NieR Gods Bound by Rules
DJ Hero 2 Superstition vs War – Stevie Wonder vs Edwin Starr 6 9 Final Fantasy XIII Blinded by Light

[collapse]

Sweet 16! All the songs you liked best from yesterday, today!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, November 17th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats

Spoiler

Coming Soon!

[collapse]