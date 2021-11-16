Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 16

Top 32 Results
Spoiler
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Fortress
|7
|4
|White Knight Chronicles II
|The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version]
|Gravity Rush
|Bloody Claws
|8
|7
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Lava Landing
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|9
|5
|Yakuza 5
|Receive and Slash You
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki]
|7
|5
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Tap Trial
|Legasista
|bgm_05
|5
|9
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Run
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani]
|2
|11
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
|Persona 4 Golden
|Never More (A Capella Version)
|7
|8
|VVVVVV
|Pressure Cooker
|The Munchables
|Chocolate Dining
|10
|5
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 1
|Pokémon Black and White
|Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter)
|8
|9
|Portal 2
|Want You Gone
|Bayonetta
|Let’s Dance, Boys!
|3
|10
|Bravely Default
|Serpent Eating the Ground
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Heroes
|4
|8
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|Shatter
|Argon Refinery
|8
|5
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Box 15
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
|Crystal Bearers Ramble
|9
|4
|Thomas Was Alone
|Where Are You
|NieR
|Song of the Ancients ~ Fate
|7
|8
|Digital: A Love Story
|Paper Dolls
|Legasista
|bgm_12
|8
|7
|NieR
|Gods Bound by Rules
|DJ Hero 2
|Superstition vs War – Stevie Wonder vs Edwin Starr
|6
|9
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Blinded by Light
[collapse]
Sweet 16! All the songs you liked best from yesterday, today!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, November 17th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats
Spoiler
Coming Soon!
[collapse]