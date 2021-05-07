Werewolf 152: Seinfeld – Day One

(While visiting their friends’ vacation house in the Hamptons, Jerry’s girlfriend had accidentally walked in on a naked George as he was changing out of his swim trunks.)

George: Well ordinarily I wouldn’t mind. But…

Jerry: But…

George: Well I just got back from swimming in the pool. And the water was cold…

Jerry: Oh, you mean… shrinkage.

George: Yes. Significant shrinkage!

Jerry: So you feel you were short changed.

George: Yes! I mean, if she thinks that’s me she’s under a complete misapprehension. That was not me, Jerry. That was not me.

Jerry: Well, so what’s the difference?

George: What if she discusses it with Jane?

Jerry: Oh, she’s not gonna tell Jane.

George: How do you know?

Jerry: Women aren’t like us.

George: They’re worse! They’re much worse than us, they talk about everything! Couldn’t you at least tell her about the shrinkage factor?

Jerry: No, I’m not gonna tell her about your shrinkage. Besides, I think women know about shrinkage.

George: How do women know about shrinkage?

(They see Elaine walking down the hall and call her into the room.)

George: Elaine, do women know about shrinkage?

Elaine: What do you mean, like laundry?

George: No.

Jerry: Like when a man goes swimming… afterwards…

Elaine: It shrinks?

Jerry: Like a frightened turtle!

Elaine: Why does it shrink?

George: It just does.

Elaine: I don’t know how you guys walk around with those things.

Daily Event: The Hamptons

One randomly selected player is suffering from shrinkage. Everyone please check your QT.

Players Adam Farrar // Denim Vest

April // Michael

Book Lover // Keith Hernandez

Cop on the Edge-ish

Emmelemm

Hayes // Grover

Hoho

Indy

Jake

Jude

Lindsay

Louie // Lance Reddick from The Wire or Bosch or Fringe or …

MacCrocodile // Frank Costanza

Marlowe // George Steinbrenner

Nate

Ralph // J. Peterman

Sic humor // Smoove

Side Character // Patrick Stickles

Warrior // Vince Russo

Wasp [collapse]

Roles 15 Town Wins the game when the wolves and SK are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard). JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect the SK and the wolves (except Uncle Leo). GEORGE COSTANZA – The first time George dies, he shows back up in the game the next day as if it never happened. COSMO KRAMER – Role backup.

-If Crazy Joe Davola dies before the start of Day 3, Kramer becomes the new Serial Killer.

-If Kramer and Crazy Joe Davola both survive until Day 3, Kramer then becomes the Jailer. ELAINE BENES – Her dancing is so awful it can kill. Once during the game, Elaine can “little kick” another player to the graveyard. If Elaine is blocked, the shot is not spent. Also, Elaine is Town Lovers with … DAVID PUDDY – Elaine and Puddy share a QT. They will randomly break up and get back together throughout the game. They will be notified in their QT by the mod when they are broken up or not. If Elaine or Puddy dies while they are together, they both die. If one of them dies while they are broken up, the other survives. One ??? Mystery Town Role YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town 4 Wolves Wins the game when there is no SK and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players. NEWMAN – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. UNCLE LEO – Undetectable wolf. Hello! One ??? Mystery Wolf Role MR. PITT – Eats his Snickers bars with a knife and fork. Otherwise, a vanilla wolf. 1 Serial Killer Wins by being the last clown (player) standing. CRAZY JOE DAVOLA – Kills one player per night. If Crazy Joe Davola kills Jerry, he immediately gets an additional kill the same night. [collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill. [collapse]

Twilight is at 4pm PST (7pm EST) on Saturday, May 8.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...