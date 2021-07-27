WW159: The Werewolves of Monkey Island – Day One

You walk into the Scumm™ Bar, the local hangout for pirates on Melee Island™. Seated before you are three old pirates, who smell like… well, we’ll be honest, they smell like pirates who’ve been spending the majority of time in a dive bar drinking grain alcohol in a time period before indoor plumbing had been invented. So whatever you imagine that smells like, that’s it.

“What have we here?” says the first.

“Looks like they wanna be pirates!” says the second.

“Zzzzzzz,” snores the third.

“Well,” says the first. “You can’t be a pirate around this neck o’ the Caribbean without the blessings o’ the Pirate Council! And to do THAT, you must pass…”

The second pirate burps loudly, sending a cloud of burpy aroma your way; it’s piquant, groggy, and more than a little reminiscent of rat stew. “Ye must first prove to us that ye’ve got the wherewithal to be a scurvy, filthy filcher! Stealing stuff wot ain’t yers IS basically the job, after all.”

“Now,” says the first, “Get out there and bring us back somethin’. Anything, long as you steal it and prove yer the piratin’ type. I mean, we wouldn’t say no to grog, but it doesn’t have to be grog. But grog… grog would be nice. We are just saying.”

“Zzzzzzzzz,” agrees the third.

You walk out of the bar, your mind on exactly two things:

What to steal today Did that pirate really use the word “wherewithal”?

Day 1 Event

Before you embark on your adventure to find the Secret of Monkey Island™, you must first gain approval from the Pirate Council by completing the Three Trials!

Your first trial begins today: the Trial of Theftery Theivyness Thieverhood Stealing Stuff.

As a group, you may choose to steal one of the following items today:

A. Gopher Repellent – A handy spray to have around on the vermin-infested Melee Island™, can be used to fend off gophers, rats, and a host of other things that skitter around in the night. Things that are probably crawling up your pant leg RIGHT NOW.



B. Rubber Chicken With A Pulley In The Middle – Now here’s something you don’t see every day (or night, for that matter). The utility of this one-of-a-kind item pretty much goes without saying. Mainly because we can’t say how useful it is, which is a 100 percent true statement.



C. Fabulous Idol – Plundered from a burial site somewhere in the Caribbean, the legendary Idol of Many Hands, surprisingly, has no hands. Legends can be weird sometimes.



Vote for the item you’d like to steal by responding to the THIEVERY THREAD below with the letter of your choice. You may only vote once, and you may not change your vote. Final votes will be tabulated at Twilight. The item that receives the most votes will have its owner determined by RNG between those players that voted for it; the winner will receive the item and its description in their QT. If multiple items are tied for votes, the stolen item will be determined by RNG as well.

Also, yer larcenous minds might be on thievin’, but don’t forget to respond to, uh, the actual VOTE THREAD as well.

Now, get out there and thief something!

Roles Town Wins the game when all Wolves and the SK have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard). PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ (11) – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.

GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Lover. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. Paired with ELAINE MARLEY, with whom they share a QT. If either Guybrush or Elaine is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Guybrush and Elaine both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Lover. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Paired with GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD, with whom they share a QT. If either Elaine or Guybrush is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Elaine and Guybrush both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success: Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard) Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action. VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) to reveal their alignment (“town” or “scum”).

STAN (1) – Town Jailer. Stan is the fast-talking owner of Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, the only place on Melee Island™ to buy a ship. As a Night Action, Stan may submit the name of one player to corner and give a hard sell to, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights.

Wolves Win the game when there is no SK and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town. GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. As a Night Action, LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.

LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated. If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 6, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6. THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (?) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. SKELETON CREW (3) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Roleblocker to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Roleblocker be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.

Serial Killer Wins the game if all other players have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard). LEMONHEAD, THE INDIGENOUS VEGETARIAN CANNIBAL (1) – Serial Killer. Cholesterol issues have turned Lemonhead from a bloodthirsty cannibal to a juicethirsty vegetarian. Nonetheless, they’re determined to prevent anyone from discovering the Secret of Monkey Island ™. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. At least they won’t be eaten!

Rules No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. I mean, clearly you can, but you shouldn’t, because it’s a clear violation of the Pirate Council bylaws, and if you do that then you can just forget all about becoming a pirate, buddy. Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > Herman Stuff > ALL TEH KILLZ. Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun! [collapse]

Players sic Nate April MacCrocodile Lamb Dance Goat Indy emm hoho Lindsay raven jake Side Character Louie Warrior Lovely Bones Flubba Andiddy Dicentra Spiny Backups: Hayes Junkrat [collapse]

Thievery and Vote Threads close at Twilight.

Twilight is at 5pm PST (8pm EST) on Wednesday, July 28.

