WW169: The Maltese Werewolf – Day One

Roles

Town

Wins the game when all Wolves and the SK have been sent to The Big Sleep (the graveyard).

CONTINENTAL OPS (11) – Vanilla Town, operatives engaged by various clients to hunt down and acquire the Falcon for reasons having to do with money, status, and fame… but mostly money.

SAM SPADE (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, Sam may submit the name of one player to reveal their alignment (“town” or “scum”). If the Wolf-Aligned Traitor (see below) is investigated, they will return a result of “town”.

If the Falcon is passed to Sam Spade it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period.

If Miles Archer is killed, Sam Spade immediately gains a single Vig shot, which they may use as a Night Action in addition to their investigation; after all, “When a man’s partner is killed he’s supposed to do something about it. It doesn’t make any difference what you thought of him. He was your partner and you’re supposed to do something about it.”

Along with his partner Miles Archer, a private investigator with tarnished moral armor of his own is drawn into the Falcon’s story by a client looking for his help… or is she?

MILES ARCHER (1) – Backup Town Investigator. If Sam Spade is killed, Miles immediately becomes the Town Investigator, with all of the same abilities; Miles will be told who Sam investigated, but not the results of previous investigations. If Miles investigates Brigid O’Shaughnessy, he is killed.

Miles’ wandering eye tends to get him in trouble, and some days it’s hard to figure out which side of the law he’s on. Nonetheless, he’s been Sam’s steadfast partner for years. Will the Falcon finally prove the undoing of Spade and Archer?

EFFIE PERRINE (1) – Town Motion Detector. As a Night Action, Effie may submit the name of one player to determine whether there were any Night Actions performed by or on that player. Additionally, Effie will know specifically if one or more of the Night Actions was “passing the Falcon” (see rules below regarding the Falcon).

Don’t call her a “secretary”, Effie is in many ways the heart of the operation; hiding witnesses, stalling the cops, and losing a tail are all in her book of tricks, and Spade and Archer wouldn’t be as well-known or successful as they are without her.

SGT. POLHAUS (1) – Town Jailor. As a Night Action, Sgt. Polhaus may submit the name of one player to detain, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights. Jailing does not prevent the target from passing the Falcon (see rules about “The Falcon” below).

Stolid and brave, Sgt. Polhaus finds himself trying to navigate a mystery where even the good guys tell their share of lies; he’d just as soon throw everyone in the slammer and throw away the key if it will put an end to the trail of bodies the Falcon leaves behind.

Wolves

Win the game when there is no SK and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town.

Wolf kills are mandatory and must be assigned.

KASPER GUTMAN (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. As a Night Action, Gutman will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player, except for passing the Falcon (see below rules under “The Falcon”). Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. Alternatively, may be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night.

If the Falcon is passed to Kasper Gutman it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period.

The hefty, well-mannered and well-funded leader of the gang of thieves looking for the Falcon, Gutman uses every method at his disposal to thwart those that would get between him and his prize.

JOEL CAIRO (1) – Wolf Investigator. Each Night, may submit the name of one player to reveal their assigned role, if any. Alternatively, may be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night.

Devious and elegant, Joel prefers to negotiate his way towards the Falcon, but isn’t above doing it with a little help from from a .25 automatic pistol.

WILMER (1) – Vanilla Wolf. May be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night.

Brash, impulsive, and itching for a fight, the young gunman Wilmer is like a son to Gutman… but sons will come and go; there’s only one Maltese Falcon.

BRIGID O’SHAUGHNESSY (1) – Wolf-Aligned Traitor. At the beginning of the game, will be given the name of one Wolf player. Wins along with the Wolf faction; will return a result of “town” if investigated by the Town Investigator, or “traitor” if investigated by the Wolf Investigator. Will not have access to Wolf Chat at the beginning of the game.

If the other three wolves (Gutman, Cairo, Wilmer) are eliminated, Brigid inherits the ability to carry out the Wolf Kill as a Night Action.

If the Falcon is passed to Brigid O’Shaughnessy it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period.

Ms. O’Shaughnessy sailed into town looking for her sister, and has enlisted Spade and Archer to track her down. But her motivations are far murkier than it would seem.

Serial Killer

Wins the game if all other players have been sent to The Big Sleep (the graveyard).

SK kills are mandatory.

FLOYD THURSBY (1) – Serial Killer. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. If investigated by the Town Investigator, will return a result of “scum”; if investigated by the Wolf Investigator, will return a result of “vanilla”.

[collapse]