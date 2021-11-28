Encanto Lights Up The Box Office With The November 26th – 28th Weekend Results

The thanksgiving weekend results have come in, though the box office chart as supplied focuses just on the three-day aspect of it and not what came before. The month of November itself draws to a close with this chart and it’s been a quiet month overall with Eternals kind of dominating it at first but not able to have week after week success with it.

That said, other films have done well but there hasn’t been any really huge breakout hit. Encanto has a solid three-day weekend with $27 million but pulls in $40 million since its debut.

Also new this weekend was House of Gucci, riding a lot of critical praise, that hit third with a $14.2 million three-day while the full release is at $21.9 million.

The new Resident Evil film landed with a $5.2 three-day but did $8.8 overall, which is $5 million less than the opening of The Final Chapter film that was already the weakest coming in at $13.6 million.

With films that have been out a bit, Ghostbusters: Afterlife did well in its second weekend with a $24.5 million take while its overall since opening has it at just under $88 million.

Eternals broke the $150 mark domestically with a $7.9 million three-day take. It’s at $200 million worldwide so this should push it easily over the $350 million mark as we wait on more data from the foreign side.

Next week only sees one film going wide with Wolf. December has a few chances for breakouts here with West Side Story and The King’s Man while the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will be really interesting to see what it does at the box office.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Encanto Disney $27,000,000 3,980 $6,784 $40,300,000 2 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $24,500,000 4,315 $5,678 $87,758,129 3 House Of Gucci United Artists Releasing $14,231,000 3,477 $4,093 $21,833,000 4 Eternals Disney $7,900,000 3,165 $2,496 $150,643,809 5 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Sony $5,275,000 2,803 $1,882 $8,800,000 6 Clifford The Big Red Dog Paramount $4,875,000 3,292 $1,481 $42,883,301 7 King Richard Warner Bros. $3,300,000 3,302 $999 $11,378,000 8 Dune Warner Bros. $2,165,000 1,266 $1,710 $102,242,000 9 No Time To Die United Artists Releasing $1,753,000 1,342 $1,306 $158,128,000 10 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $1,565,000 1,537 $1,018 $209,515,986 11 Belfast Focus Features $970,000 1,128 $860 $4,996,000 12 French Dispatch, The Searchlight $622,000 450 $1,382 $14,488,339

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...