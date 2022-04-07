Werewolf 180 – Agatha Raisin – Day One

Alright! Time for a quick briefing and then I want heels on the ground! Scour the village, question everyone, trust no one! Especially that lousy DCI Wilkes. Did you see the kind of investigating he’s doing?

*Agatha takes a deep breath* As you can see, we’re very much on our own, once again! But don’t worry, you may just be a bunch of silly Villagers who spend most of their time gossiping about the latest gardening scandal, but you’ve got me to help! Oh, and Bill of course. He’s a good one. And Sir Charles has agreed to let one of you stay at his place each night. Charming, isn’t he? But not as charming as that newcomer. Who is that anyway? No, no, don’t worry, I’m not getting distracted! I just need to, uh, do some work at home.

Oh, before I leave, don’t forget: the victim, the Secretary of the…Cloud Watching Club…dear god, villagers will make a club out of anything won’t they? OKAY, the Secretary of the Cloud Watching Club was found dead, poisoned by an Avocado, apparently. Tragic, really. Avocados are supposed to be good for you, I think? Maybe I should make an Avocado salad when I get home…What do you need for that? No matter, I trust you all to bring me the clues I need to solve this before anyone else is hurt. There certainly won’t be a second murder. Not on my watch!

Roles

Town Roles:

12 Totally Normal Villagers (Vanilla Town)

1 DC Bill Wong (Town Cop)

1 Sir Charles Fraith (Town Jailer)

Scum Roles:

3 Average Red Herrings (Vanilla Wolves)

1 Super Sneaky Red Herring – Like, Are You SURE They’re Not the Killer? (Wolf Blocker)

1 Distracting Love Interest (SK)

Rules

Please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (three to six at least). Villagers who don’t participate in village activities will…let’s just say…be noticed. You don’t want to be noticed, do you? Didn’t think so!

Roleplaying is encouraged but not required. Daily events may take place, with warning, and prizes will be awarded that may or may not aid you in your investigations. You never know when a village fête might happen!

During the day, your job is to decide who is committing these murders without getting distracted by Red Herrings or Love Interests. Villagers win when all distractions are removed. Then, and only then, will Agatha Raisin reveal who the murderer is. The Red Herrings win if they outnumber the Villagers and the Love Interest is gone. The Love Interest wins (the love of Agatha Raisin!) if they last to the end of the game and all Red Herrings are gone.

If a majority is reached before official Twilight, the Day will automatically end (even if Agatha is busy, or sleeping, or drinking. You get the idea.)

In the case of a tie, the accused will have one more chance to plead for their lives. If that doesn’t work, random chance will take over.

All villagers are expected to follow these rules, be polite, and to remain silent after Twilight and elimination. Agatha does not like to be outshined, so you better not steal her spotlight.

NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos and formatting mistakes. I’m cruel, I know. Directly quoting or screenshotting from Discord is not allowed.

This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game. Attack arguments, not people, and try to be kind to everyone (even scum).

As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered.

VT Message

Well done! You’re a Totally Normal Villager (VT), and you’ve been asked to assist Agatha Raisin. Please do help her not become distracted by Red Herrings or a new Love Interest. Oh, and don’t get distracted either! Your power is your vote, so make it count!

Players

Lindsay sic Shipwreck hoho Side Ralph Kim Nate Goat Marlowe Narrow emm Wasp jake Mrs Queequeg Lamb Tiff Indy malthusc

Backup

Mac

You have until Saturday, 2:00 PM Central to decide who to send to Agatha Raisin for “elimination”.

