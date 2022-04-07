Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 7

Today’s contestants are:

Reagan, a college student, named her less-than-attractive car after Starla of “Regular Show”;

Vernon, an associate professor of English, visited the set years ago to present Alex with a hosting award; and

Mattea, a tutor, has been a lot of places after starting in Halifax. Mattea is a two-day champ with winnings of $70,801.

Jeopardy!

WORLD WAR II // LITERATURE FOR YOUNGER READERS // COMPUTERS & THE INTERNET // PALINDROMIC WORDS // BALLPARK // FIGURE

DD1 – $600 – COMPUTERS & THE INTERNET – Old monitors needed a screensaver, which moved so it wouldn’t burn in; today you can use this static image, also a home decorating item (Mike lost $2,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $6,600, Mike -$600, Reagan $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THAT PAINTING HAS A TITLE // IN THE CITY // QUOTE-POURRI // THE AWFUL SOUND OF MUSIC // DOCUMENTARIES // WHO WANTS DESSERT?

DD2 – $1,600 – THAT PAINTING HAS A TITLE – Turns out Gainsborough originally put a dog in this 1770 portrait of a young lad clad in shades of indigo (Reagan lost $2,000 from her total of $12,000 vs. $12,200 for Mattea.)

DD3 – $1,600 – QUOTE-POURRI – Providing a later history book title, Stephen Vincent Benet wrote, “Bury my tongue at Champmedy… bury my heart at” this place (Mattea won $3,000 from her score of $13,400 vs. $10,000 for Reagan.)

Scores going into FJ: Mattea $16,400, Reagan $11,600, Mike $1,800.

Final Jeopardy!

INVENTIONS – Patented in 1955, it did not go over well in the high-end fashion world but the then-new aerospace industry found it very useful

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Reagan was close enough to Mattea that she could have won with a small wager, but instead she bet it all, so Mattea took the victory, dropping $6,801 to prevail with $9,599 for a three-day total of $80,400.

Odds and ends

Strategy corner: Mattea showed some flexibility in hunting for DD3 late in the game, as she bypassed some top-row clues to shop in the $1,600 row.

That’s before our time: No one could name the classic 1977 bodybuilding film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Pumping Iron”.

Mayim’s musings: Because no one else would say it, Mayim got to say “poop” on national television.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is wallpaper? DD2 – What is “The Blue Boy”? DD3 – What is “Wounded Knee”? FJ – What is Velcro?

