Werewolf Incognito (#158) – Day One

On a crisp autumn evening, your limousine drops you off in front of a stately mansion. You tell your driver not to expect you back until morning. They nod, knowingly.

You step up to the front door, but before you can knock, a goat in a tidy butler’s outfit opens the door.

“Good evening,” the goat says. “You are expected.” He steps aside to let you through into the magnificent foyer. A double-staircase spirals up towards the top floors. “This way,” the goat says, motioning off towards the east wing. “Some of the other guests have already arrived, and others are on their way.” As you walk down the hall, your steps echoing off the marble floor mixes with the light piano music coming from the ballroom. “You seem a touch nervous,” the goat says, unsmiling. “Allow me to assuage your concerns. This isn’t a creepy sex thing, in case you were wondering. No, this is just a … gathering of like-minded strangers, if you will.” As you enter the ballroom, several faces you have never seen before turn to you with glances ranging from suspicion to fear. “A server will soon come by with drinks and appetizers,” the goat says, then bows. “Relax. Mingle. The festivities shall begin anon.”

SPECIAL RULE 1: Players are NOT allowed to “claim” or hint at their real Avocado identity or the identity of another player. You are also not allowed to ask or prod other players to reveal their real identity.

SPECIAL RULE 2: This game has a slight change to the post edit rules. If you accidentally make a post with your primary Disqus account, you MUST delete your post.

I expect this might happen, so no big deal if it does, but I will ask you to delete your post if I see it before you delete.

I suggest keeping this game open in a different browser if you’re also going to post on other Avocado threads (e.g., use Firefox for this game and use Chrome for your normal Disqus account).

Players A Wolf? Perhaps

Bob Ross

Capybara Monkeys

Caroline Decker

Charlie’s Horse

Daniel Plainview

Doofus1992

Duchess Gummybuns

Dummy

Evil Hoho

Fifty Eggs

GruffiGummi

Perkins

Pi Approximated

Sadie Supreme

Scout Harding

The Masked One

User Name

We The Purple Monkey Dishwasher

wherewoof

Your Favorite Cousin

Zack Overkill



Roles 15 TOWN

1 Investigator – Only detects wolves.

1 Jailer – Can’t jail self; can’t jail the same player two nights in a row. Blocks the action of the player they jail (if any) and any actions that target them.

1 Two-shot Vigilante – Can shoot on nights 1 and 4 OR nights 2 and 3, their choice.

1 Town Spy – Must pass a 10 word message to the Wolf Spy once per night. The Town Spy does not know the identity of the Wolf Spy. (Both spies surviving to the end of the game triggers a special ending.)

11 Vanilla Town



4 WOOFIES

1 Infectious Wolf – When killed, they can attempt one immediate recruitment. If they choose a non-vanilla player, the recruitment fails. (NOTE: See Role Backup, below.)

1 Wolf Spy – Must pass a 10 word message to the Town Spy once per night. The Wolf Spy does not know the identity of the Town Spy. (Both spies surviving to the end of the game triggers a special ending.)

2 Vanilla Wolves



3 OTHERS

1 Serial Killer – Wins when they are the last player standing.



1 Mod – Goat is also playing with a secret identity on Day One only. Tee hee!

The Mod’s secret identity can comment and will vote for a randomly selected player on Day One, but this vote will not be counted in the final tally. The Mod’s identity will be revealed at Twilight, and if the Mod has the most votes to be day-killed, a special event occurs.



1 Role Backup – Takes over the role of the first non-vanilla player to die (except Spies). If two or more roled players die at the same time, the Role Backup will choose what role they want to take over.

(NOTE: If the Infectious Wolf is the first roled player to die, their recruitment attempt is canceled, instead the Role Backup automatically becomes a wolf.)

Rules – No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have.

– You cannot edit any of your posts. However, you must delete accidental posts made with your main account (see Special Rule 2).

– A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

– Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

– Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

– Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > kills.

Twilight is at 11am PST (2pm EST) on Tuesday, July 20.

