This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

With today’s prompt, we want to know what the best premise you heard for a show was and why it worked so well for you!

Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst premise that you’ve seen for a show?

Double Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst premise that you’ve seen for a show that ended up working better than you expected?

