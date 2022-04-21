Werewolf 181: Full Moon Alchemist – Day 1

My dearest,

I don’t know if you will see these words, but I still wish to write them out. Though I wished to see your face one last time, I know why you had to leave. It does not always make it easier knowing the truth, but I still understand that you carry burdens that no one should have to bear; would that I could lift that weight off your shoulders.

I wish you could see your sons, and how they are so much like their father. The determination in their eyes, their love of alchemy…Every time I see their smiles, I can see you in them. I know they will be capable of great things like you. I hope that you will have the chance to see them grow up and accomplish those great things.

Though it likely passed you by in the blink of an eye, know that the time you chose to stay with me was the happiest time of my life. Even if you forget me, I will always remember you fondly.

All my love,

Trisha

All people lead very different lives, even if many of them run side by side. Some are run by ambition, some by desperation, some for their own sense of justice, despite how twisted it may be.

Regardless of their path of life, many of those people have come to Central, seeking something to help them in their journey. The question remains, though: Who is here to serve for the benefit of this country and who is here to destroy it?

Roles Amestrians (town): Will win when all homunculi and Scar are dead. 10 State Military Officers (vanilla town) – Half will be State Alchemists, half will not; they will not be told which they are. They have no power except to vote. Edward Elric (investigator) – Can see if someone is a human or homunculi. Independent roles and Envy will read as human. Shares a chat with Alphonse. Cannot perform a night action if Alphonse performs his night action. Reads as State Alchemist to Wrath. Alphonse Elric (jailer) – Uses his armor to shield someone from attacks and prevents them from performing night actions. He can jail neither himself nor the same person on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with Edward. Cannot perform a night action if Edward performs his night action. Winry Rockbell (healer) – An ace mechanic who can fix up any automail. Takes after her parents, who were doctors, and can keep someone from getting killed. She cannot heal herself nor can she heal the same person on two consecutive nights. Homunculi (wolves): Will win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other players combined and Scar is dead. Father (head wolf) – Orders the kill. If Father is jailed, the kill will not go through. If Father is killed, there will be no one assigned to the kill afterwards. Envy (stealth wolf) – Can take the shape of anyone they have seen before. Reads as human to Edward. Lust (wolf roleblocker) – Lures unsuspecting humans into her grasp, rendering them unable to perform their night actions. Cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Wrath (wolf investigator) – Can see if someone is a State Alchemist or not. Edward, Roy, and half the vanilla town will read as State Alchemist, everyone else will not. Independent: Scar (SK) – Wishes to eliminate the world of State Alchemists and the abominations alchemy has created. Wins when all State Alchemists and homunculi are dead. Does not have to kill any non-State Alchemists (Alphonse, Winry, Lin Yao, May Chang, non-alchemist State Military Officers) in order to win. Lin Yao (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. May Chang (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. [collapse]

Philosopher's Stone At one or more points in the game, a Philosopher’s Stone will be made, which has the potential to amplify a player’s power. How that power is amplified will vary depending on who possesses the Stone. For VT, Winry, and independent roles: The stone will have no effect. For Edward and Alphonse: The stone will allow them to be unblockable (if they themselves are targeted to be blocked, it will not stop their action from going through–their action can still be nullified if their target is protected). For wolves: The stone will allow them to create a new homunculus (i.e. they will receive a wolf recruitment–they cannot recruit any roled town, Scar, or State Alchemists). Once a stone has been successfully used, it cannot be used again. If a player dies while in possession of an unused stone, it will be put in play again on the subsequent day following their death. [collapse]

Players Shipwreck Sic Chum Otakunomike MSD Lamb Cop Malthusc Goat Indy Jake Kim Gramps Queequeg Grumproro Ralph Emm Raven Marlowe Rim Backups Hoho Narrow [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Friday, April 22 at 4 PM MDT.

