Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 74

Group 72 Results
|52.63%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Captain Toad Goes Forth
|47.37%
|Tekken 7
|Arctic Snowfall – Round 1
|47.37%
|Transistor
|In Circles
|47.37%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|The Wight to Remain
|47.37%
|Stardew Valley
|The Lava Dwellers
|42.11%
|Child of Light
|Patches of Sky
|36.84%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Back to the Roots
|36.84%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Scrapbook Theatre
|36.84%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Battlefield -The Fall of the Final Enemy
|36.84%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Nanu’s Theme
|36.84%
|Transformers: Devastation
|Final Battle
|31.58%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Id – Dilemma
|31.58%
|Rogue Legacy
|Whale Shark
|31.58%
|Demon Gaze
|Mithrid Hunter
|31.58%
|Severed
|The Citadel (Battle)
|26.32%
|Quantum Break
|A Whisper
|26.32%
|Q*bert Rebooted
|Level Song One
|26.32%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Poké Pelago (Night)
|26.32%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Main Theme
|26.32%
|Element4l
|The Owl and the Penguin
|26.32%
|Ni No Kuni
|Al Mamoon ~ Court of the Cowlipha ~
|21.05%
|The Banner Saga 2
|Children of the Fallen
|21.05%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|The Sea Drifting on the Waves
|15.79%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Eternal Throne
|Tenebrae
Newly Eliminated1
|44.44%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Second Contact
|44.44%
|Love Live! School Idol Festival
|Strawberry Trapper
|44.44%
|Rad Raygun
|Berlin
|44.44%
|Broken Age
|Time to Get Up Little Spaceman
|44.44%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Shadow World De De Mouse Shadow Swing Mix
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 74 will be active until Sunday April 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 73 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 75 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 74 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 74 is open until Sunday April 24th at 10:00PM Pacific