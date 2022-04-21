Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 74

Group 72 Results

Spoiler 52.63% Super Mario 3D World Captain Toad Goes Forth 47.37% Tekken 7 Arctic Snowfall – Round 1 47.37% Transistor In Circles 47.37% Crypt of the NecroDancer The Wight to Remain 47.37% Stardew Valley The Lava Dwellers 42.11% Child of Light Patches of Sky 36.84% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Back to the Roots 36.84% Yoshi’s Woolly World Scrapbook Theatre 36.84% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Battlefield -The Fall of the Final Enemy 36.84% Pokémon Sun and Moon Nanu’s Theme 36.84% Transformers: Devastation Final Battle 31.58% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Dilemma 31.58% Rogue Legacy Whale Shark 31.58% Demon Gaze Mithrid Hunter 31.58% Severed The Citadel (Battle) 26.32% Quantum Break A Whisper 26.32% Q*bert Rebooted Level Song One 26.32% Pokémon Sun and Moon Poké Pelago (Night) 26.32% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Main Theme 26.32% Element4l The Owl and the Penguin 26.32% Ni No Kuni Al Mamoon ~ Court of the Cowlipha ~ 21.05% The Banner Saga 2 Children of the Fallen 21.05% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Sea Drifting on the Waves 15.79% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Eternal Throne Tenebrae [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 74 will be active until Sunday April 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 73 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 75 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 74 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 74 is open until Sunday April 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

