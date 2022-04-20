Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 73

Group 71 Results
|57.89%
|Abzu
|Delphinus Delphis
|52.63%
|Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
|Akakakushi
|52.63%
|Furi
|Enraged [Carpenter Brut]
|52.63%
|Undertale
|SAVE the World
|47.37%
|Read Only Memories
|Hassy Bar
|47.37%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Aboveground Urban Area C
|42.11%
|Gray Matter [Steam]
|David’s Theme [The Scarlet Furies]
|42.11%
|Read Only Memories
|Scrubbing For Clues
|42.11%
|Gravity Ghost
|Running with Deer
|42.11%
|Deadbolt
|The Great Beyond
|42.11%
|Splatoon
|High Color Evolution
|42.11%
|Undertale
|His Theme
|42.11%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|A Doom and Dark [TAK]
|42.11%
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|A Stranger I Remain
|36.84%
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Reckoning
|36.84%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|The Q Magic Library [Nauts]
|31.58%
|Device 6
|Heimlich Brothers Synch
|31.58%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Intertwined [Masayoshi Soken]
|26.32%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Shadow of Revan
|Yavin IV, the Teeming Jungle
|21.05%
|Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
|Disappearing
|21.05%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|A Sacred Oratorio
|21.05%
|Year Walk
|Oh the Joy
|21.05%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Juke 1: Lefty’s
|21.05%
|Ether One
|Welcome To Loss
Newly Eliminated 1
|44.44%
|Wii U eShop
|Holiday Music 2013
|44.44%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Volcano
|44.44%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Heartbeat, Heartbreak Towa Tei Remix
|43.48%
|Firewatch
|Camp Approach
|42.86%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle C2
|42.86%
|Mighty No. 9
|Trapped By Laser Light (Capital Building Stage)
|42.11%
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday April 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday April 21st at 10:00PM Pacific