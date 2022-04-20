Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 73

Group 71 Results

57.89% Abzu Delphinus Delphis
52.63% Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Akakakushi
52.63% Furi Enraged [Carpenter Brut]
52.63% Undertale SAVE the World
47.37% Read Only Memories Hassy Bar
47.37% Shin Megami Tensei IV Aboveground Urban Area C
42.11% Gray Matter [Steam] David’s Theme [The Scarlet Furies]
42.11% Read Only Memories Scrubbing For Clues
42.11% Gravity Ghost Running with Deer
42.11% Deadbolt The Great Beyond
42.11% Splatoon High Color Evolution
42.11% Undertale His Theme
42.11% QURARE: Magic Library A Doom and Dark [TAK]
42.11% Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance A Stranger I Remain
36.84% Trials of the Blood Dragon Reckoning
36.84% QURARE: Magic Library The Q Magic Library [Nauts]
31.58% Device 6 Heimlich Brothers Synch
31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Intertwined [Masayoshi Soken]
26.32% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Shadow of Revan Yavin IV, the Teeming Jungle
21.05% Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture Disappearing
21.05% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII A Sacred Oratorio
21.05% Year Walk Oh the Joy
21.05% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Juke 1: Lefty’s
21.05% Ether One Welcome To Loss

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 73 will be active until Thursday April 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 72 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 74 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 73 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 73 is open until Thursday April 21st at 10:00PM Pacific