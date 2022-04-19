Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 72

Group 70 Results
|63.16%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Red Hot Battle
|57.89%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Standing on Tattered Feet (Occupied Wily Fortress Stage 3)
|57.89%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Chainlink Charge
|47.37%
|Soul Fjord
|Magnus Jones
|42.11%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Exothermic
|42.11%
|Splatoon
|Friend List
|42.11%
|Read Only Memories
|Home (Not) Sweet Home
|42.11%
|Rayman Legends
|When the Wind Blows
|42.11%
|Persona 5
|Rivers in the Desert Instrumental Version
|36.84%
|BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
|Bullet Dance II
|36.84%
|The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
|The Slopes of the Blessure
|36.84%
|Persona 5
|Butterfly Kiss
|36.84%
|Shadowrun Returns
|Double Cross
|31.58%
|Persona 5
|Awakening
|31.58%
|Stardew Valley
|Crystal Bells
|26.32%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Altina
|26.32%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Electricity Is In My Soul
|26.32%
|World of Final Fantasy
|Torn from the Heavens
|26.32%
|Tales of Xillia
|A City of Another Civilization
|26.32%
|The Eden of Grisaia
|Blanc Aile [Seima Iwahashi]
|21.05%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Remains Sleeping Underground
|21.05%
|Gunpoint
|Round Gunpoint [Francisco Cerda]
|21.05%
|Deadbolt
|The Choir Invisible
|21.05%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Star Scrap
Newly Eliminated 1
|42.86%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|You’ve Got To Walk
|42.86%
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Never Let Up
|42.86%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Dunes
|42.86%
|Deadbolt
|The Proverbial Dust Biters
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 72 will be active until Wednesday April 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 71 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 73 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 72 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 72 is open until Wednesday April 20th at 10:00PM Pacific