Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 72

Spoiler 63.16% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Red Hot Battle 57.89% Mega Man Unlimited Standing on Tattered Feet (Occupied Wily Fortress Stage 3) 57.89% Super Mario 3D World Chainlink Charge 47.37% Soul Fjord Magnus Jones 42.11% Mighty Switch Force 2 Exothermic 42.11% Splatoon Friend List 42.11% Read Only Memories Home (Not) Sweet Home 42.11% Rayman Legends When the Wind Blows 42.11% Persona 5 Rivers in the Desert Instrumental Version 36.84% BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Bullet Dance II 36.84% The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine The Slopes of the Blessure 36.84% Persona 5 Butterfly Kiss 36.84% Shadowrun Returns Double Cross 31.58% Persona 5 Awakening 31.58% Stardew Valley Crystal Bells 26.32% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Altina 26.32% SteamWorld Heist Electricity Is In My Soul 26.32% World of Final Fantasy Torn from the Heavens 26.32% Tales of Xillia A City of Another Civilization 26.32% The Eden of Grisaia Blanc Aile [Seima Iwahashi] 21.05% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Remains Sleeping Underground 21.05% Gunpoint Round Gunpoint [Francisco Cerda] 21.05% Deadbolt The Choir Invisible 21.05% SteamWorld Heist Star Scrap [collapse]

42.86% Kentucky Route Zero You've Got To Walk 42.86% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Never Let Up 42.86% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Dunes 42.86% Deadbolt The Proverbial Dust Biters

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 72 will be active until Wednesday April 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 71 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 73 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 72 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 72 is open until Wednesday April 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

