Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 71

Group 69 Results

Spoiler 42.86% Splatoon Hooked 42.86% Undertale Snowy 42.86% Read Only Memories Saving The World (Jess’ Theme) 42.86% Sonic: After The Sequel Ghosts With Guitars – For Moon Mansion Act 2 42.86% Hue Civilizations Lost 42.86% Deadbolt Ashes to Ashes, to Ashes (to Ashes) 42.86% Oxenfree Lost (Prologue) 42.11% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Deadly Temptation 36.84% Laserlife Tragedy 36.84% Final Fantasy XI Wail of the Void [Rhapsodies of Vana’diel] 36.84% Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Pink Sniper [Yukari Battle Theme] [Atsushi Kitajoh] 36.84% Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Heartful Cry [Aigis Battle Theme] [Arr. Atsushi Kitajoh] 31.58% World of Warcraft: Legion Stormheim 31.58% Q*bert Rebooted Level Song Two 31.58% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Next Step Towards the Unknown 31.58% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 1:00 PM 26.32% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Top Hats and Sword Canes 26.32% Shin Megami Tensei IV Kiccigiorgi Forest 21.05% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Padstow Farewell 21.05% Whispering Willows Valse Macabre 21.05% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 02 21.05% QURARE: Magic Library Magic [Nauts] 10.53% Persona 5 Break It Down -elp version- 10.53% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn A Fine Death Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 71 will be active until Tuesday April 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 70 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 72 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 71 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 71 is open until Tuesday April 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

