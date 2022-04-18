Ad Space – Not Brought to You by the Prince of Darkness

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Mint Mobile

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

We’re less evil than Satan! It’s not much, but it’s more than the other telecom companies can say.

Demonizing the competition is nothing new for commercials. Alltel portrayed other phone companies as a bunch of mean-spirited nerds. Energizer portrayed fictitious rival Supervolt as a sinister cabal hiring supervillains to do their bidding. And as for political ads … hoo boy, that’s a whole other kettle of man-eating fish, and we’ll have to get to them some other day.

But even given all that, I gotta salute Mint for going a step farther than most and literally saying their competitors are in league with Satan. More than that, they state that Satan went to work for the generically named Big Wireless because the way they treat their customers? More evil than anything he could accomplish torturing the damned in Hell.

And they do it with a great sense of humor, too. It really helps that both Satan and the Big Wireless execs are fully aware how evil they are, and are completely, guilelessly gleeful about the situation (well, except the one guy who got the Devil’s smelly seconds).

Don’t have much more to say about this one. Just a pretty fun ad that pushes things delightfully far, and has some pretty great demon makeup, too!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...