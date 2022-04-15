Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 70

Group 68 Results

Spoiler

64.71% Undertale Spider Dance
64.71% Persona 5 With the Stars and Us
58.82% Tekken 7 Devil’s Pit – Final Round (Volcano 2nd)
58.82% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Battle F8 – To Become God’s Enemy
58.82% Undertale Bonetrousle
47.06% Deadbolt Blood on the Dancefloor
47.06% Wheels of Aurelia Preludio
47.06% Xenoblade Chronicles X 亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night)
47.06% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Light the Fire Up in the Night (P3)
47.06% Dropsy Kierkegaard’s Umbrella
47.06% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 7:00 PM
47.06% Severed Home Revisited (Exploration)
35.29% Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra INTERCEPTION-Town in Upheaval-[Stage 1]
35.29% Pokémon Sun and Moon Burnet’s Lab
35.29% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon School Forest
29.41% D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Drank Dead DOM Die
29.41% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Twilight II
29.41% Persona 5 Blood of Villain
23.53% Year Walk Vinterkyrka
17.65% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 07
17.65% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze File Select
17.65% The Stanley Parable Introducing Stanley
17.65% Fire Emblem Awakening Prelude
11.76% Arslan: The Warriors of Legend Gallery [Masato Koike]

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

42.86% Pokémon X & Y Encounter! Punk Guy
42.86% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Spaceship 2
42.86% Deadbolt Hemolysis
42.86% Mario Kart 8 Water Park
42.86% MIND=0 Dash [Toshimichi Isoe]
42.86% Deadbolt Break of Dawn
42.86% Shovel Knight End of Days
42.86% Crypt of the NecroDancer For Whom the Knell Tolls
42.86% The Banner Saga Huddled in the Shadows
42.86% Stardew Valley Raven’s Descent
42.86% Rayman Legends Grannies’ World Tour
42.86% Pocket Card Jockey Jazz Racing Jam
Projected Bubble: 47.62%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Monday April 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 71 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 70 is open until Monday April 18th at 10:00PM Pacific