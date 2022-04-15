Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 70

Group 68 Results

Spoiler 64.71% Undertale Spider Dance 64.71% Persona 5 With the Stars and Us 58.82% Tekken 7 Devil’s Pit – Final Round (Volcano 2nd) 58.82% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Battle F8 – To Become God’s Enemy 58.82% Undertale Bonetrousle 47.06% Deadbolt Blood on the Dancefloor 47.06% Wheels of Aurelia Preludio 47.06% Xenoblade Chronicles X 亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night) 47.06% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Light the Fire Up in the Night (P3) 47.06% Dropsy Kierkegaard’s Umbrella 47.06% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 7:00 PM 47.06% Severed Home Revisited (Exploration) 35.29% Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra INTERCEPTION-Town in Upheaval-[Stage 1] 35.29% Pokémon Sun and Moon Burnet’s Lab 35.29% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon School Forest 29.41% D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Drank Dead DOM Die 29.41% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Twilight II 29.41% Persona 5 Blood of Villain 23.53% Year Walk Vinterkyrka 17.65% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 07 17.65% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze File Select 17.65% The Stanley Parable Introducing Stanley 17.65% Fire Emblem Awakening Prelude 11.76% Arslan: The Warriors of Legend Gallery [Masato Koike] [collapse]

Spoiler 42.86% Pokémon X & Y Encounter! Punk Guy 42.86% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Spaceship 2 42.86% Deadbolt Hemolysis 42.86% Mario Kart 8 Water Park 42.86% MIND=0 Dash [Toshimichi Isoe] 42.86% Deadbolt Break of Dawn 42.86% Shovel Knight End of Days 42.86% Crypt of the NecroDancer For Whom the Knell Tolls 42.86% The Banner Saga Huddled in the Shadows 42.86% Stardew Valley Raven’s Descent 42.86% Rayman Legends Grannies’ World Tour 42.86% Pocket Card Jockey Jazz Racing Jam 35.29% Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra INTERCEPTION-Town in Upheaval-[Stage 1] 35.29% Pokémon Sun and Moon Burnet’s Lab 35.29% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon School Forest 29.41% D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Drank Dead DOM Die 29.41% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Twilight II 29.41% Persona 5 Blood of Villain 23.53% Year Walk Vinterkyrka 17.65% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 07 17.65% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze File Select 17.65% The Stanley Parable Introducing Stanley 17.65% Fire Emblem Awakening Prelude 11.76% Arslan: The Warriors of Legend Gallery [Masato Koike] Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Monday April 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 71 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 70 is open until Monday April 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

