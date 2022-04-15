Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 70

Group 68 Results
|64.71%
|Undertale
|Spider Dance
|64.71%
|Persona 5
|With the Stars and Us
|58.82%
|Tekken 7
|Devil’s Pit – Final Round (Volcano 2nd)
|58.82%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Battle F8 – To Become God’s Enemy
|58.82%
|Undertale
|Bonetrousle
|47.06%
|Deadbolt
|Blood on the Dancefloor
|47.06%
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Preludio
|47.06%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night)
|47.06%
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Light the Fire Up in the Night (P3)
|47.06%
|Dropsy
|Kierkegaard’s Umbrella
|47.06%
|Animal Crossing: New Leaf
|7:00 PM
|47.06%
|Severed
|Home Revisited (Exploration)
|35.29%
|Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra
|INTERCEPTION-Town in Upheaval-[Stage 1]
|35.29%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Burnet’s Lab
|35.29%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|School Forest
|29.41%
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|Drank Dead DOM Die
|29.41%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Twilight II
|29.41%
|Persona 5
|Blood of Villain
|23.53%
|Year Walk
|Vinterkyrka
|17.65%
|Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas
|Track 07
|17.65%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze
|File Select
|17.65%
|The Stanley Parable
|Introducing Stanley
|17.65%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Prelude
|11.76%
|Arslan: The Warriors of Legend
|Gallery [Masato Koike]
Newly Eliminated1
|42.86%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Encounter! Punk Guy
|42.86%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Spaceship 2
|42.86%
|Deadbolt
|Hemolysis
|42.86%
|Mario Kart 8
|Water Park
|42.86%
|MIND=0
|Dash [Toshimichi Isoe]
|42.86%
|Deadbolt
|Break of Dawn
|42.86%
|Shovel Knight
|End of Days
|42.86%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|For Whom the Knell Tolls
|42.86%
|The Banner Saga
|Huddled in the Shadows
|42.86%
|Stardew Valley
|Raven’s Descent
|42.86%
|Rayman Legends
|Grannies’ World Tour
|42.86%
|Pocket Card Jockey
|Jazz Racing Jam
|35.29%
|Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra
|INTERCEPTION-Town in Upheaval-[Stage 1]
|35.29%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Burnet’s Lab
|35.29%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|School Forest
|29.41%
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|Drank Dead DOM Die
|29.41%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Twilight II
|29.41%
|Persona 5
|Blood of Villain
|23.53%
|Year Walk
|Vinterkyrka
|17.65%
|Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas
|Track 07
|17.65%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze
|File Select
|17.65%
|The Stanley Parable
|Introducing Stanley
|17.65%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Prelude
|11.76%
|Arslan: The Warriors of Legend
|Gallery [Masato Koike]
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Monday April 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 71 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 70 is open until Monday April 18th at 10:00PM Pacific