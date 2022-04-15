Havlicek Stole The Day Thread!  

On April 15th 1965 at the Boston Garden during the closing seconds of the decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between heated rivals the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers one of the greatest moments in NBA history occurred

Up by just one point with five seconds left all the Celtics had to do was to put the ball in play and keep hold of it until time ran out However Celtics’ Bill Russell made a critical mistake while trying to make an inbound pass over 7’ 1” tall Sixers center Wilt Chamberlain, he hit the backboard’s guidewire; turning the the ball over to Philadelphia. All the 76ers had to do was inbound the ball, and a try for relatively easy shot to take the lead.

From the offensive back line, while Russell closely guarded Chamberlain, Sixers guard Hal Greer attempted the inbound pass to forward Chet Walker. Celtic’s small forward John Havlicek made his move…

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...