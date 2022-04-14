Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 69

Group 67 Results
|61.11%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle A2 – Tokyo Battle
|61.11%
|Mario Kart 8
|Title
|50.00%
|Luftrausers
|Luftrauser
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Woe That Is Madness
|44.44%
|Broken Age
|Time to Get Up Little Spaceman
|44.44%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Shadow World De De Mouse Shadow Swing Mix
|44.44%
|Wii U eShop
|Holiday Music 2013
|44.44%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Volcano
|44.44%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Heartbeat, Heartbreak Towa Tei Remix
|38.89%
|Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
|Can You See? [THE KEY PROJECT]
|33.33%
|ibb & obb
|Post
|33.33%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Sheer Mountain Range
|27.78%
|MIND=0
|Theater ~Cesky Krumlov~ [Kaori Tsutsui]
|27.78%
|Crimson Dragon
|Draco
|27.78%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Mermaid Falls
|27.78%
|Affordable Space Adventures
|You Can Be a Professional Space Explorer
|27.78%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Sycamore Pokémon Lab
|22.22%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Vs. Mega Masher
|22.22%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Warren
|22.22%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Tiers of Joy feat. Melora Hardin
|22.22%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Calm Craggy Area
|16.67%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Ancient Ruins 1
|16.67%
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|Valley of the Blinding Mist
|16.67%
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|The Alchemist
Newly Eliminated1
|42.86%
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Mount Vesuvius
|42.86%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|The Waters Cleansed
|42.86%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Into the Abyss
|42.86%
|Deadbolt
|The Way of the Dodo
|42.86%
|Splatoon
|Shiokaro Bushi
|42.11%
|Sonic Lost World
|Desert Ruins (Zone 4)
|42.11%
|Duet
|Exchange (feat. Luke Howard)
|42.11%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Battle! (Elite Four)
|42.11%
|DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
|Ai [Stage 3] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Sunday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 69 is open until Sunday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific