Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 69

Group 67 Results

Spoiler 61.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle A2 – Tokyo Battle 61.11% Mario Kart 8 Title 50.00% Luftrausers Luftrauser 50.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Woe That Is Madness 44.44% Broken Age Time to Get Up Little Spaceman 44.44% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Shadow World De De Mouse Shadow Swing Mix 44.44% Wii U eShop Holiday Music 2013 44.44% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Volcano 44.44% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Heartbeat, Heartbreak Towa Tei Remix 38.89% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Can You See? [THE KEY PROJECT] 33.33% ibb & obb Post 33.33% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Sheer Mountain Range 27.78% MIND=0 Theater ~Cesky Krumlov~ [Kaori Tsutsui] 27.78% Crimson Dragon Draco 27.78% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Mermaid Falls 27.78% Affordable Space Adventures You Can Be a Professional Space Explorer 27.78% Pokémon X & Y Sycamore Pokémon Lab 22.22% Kirby Planet Robobot Vs. Mega Masher 22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Warren 22.22% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Tiers of Joy feat. Melora Hardin 22.22% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Calm Craggy Area 16.67% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ancient Ruins 1 16.67% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Valley of the Blinding Mist 16.67% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter The Alchemist [collapse]

42.86% DuckTales: Remastered Mount Vesuvius 42.86% Ori and the Blind Forest The Waters Cleansed 42.86% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Into the Abyss 42.86% Deadbolt The Way of the Dodo 42.86% Splatoon Shiokaro Bushi 42.11% Sonic Lost World Desert Ruins (Zone 4) 42.11% Duet Exchange (feat. Luke Howard) 42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Elite Four) 42.11% DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou Ai [Stage 3] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] 38.89% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Can You See? [THE KEY PROJECT] 33.33% ibb & obb Post 33.33% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Sheer Mountain Range 27.78% MIND=0 Theater ~Cesky Krumlov~ [Kaori Tsutsui] 27.78% Crimson Dragon Draco 27.78% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Mermaid Falls 27.78% Affordable Space Adventures You Can Be a Professional Space Explorer 27.78% Pokémon X & Y Sycamore Pokémon Lab 22.22% Kirby Planet Robobot Vs. Mega Masher 22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Warren 22.22% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Tiers of Joy feat. Melora Hardin 22.22% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Calm Craggy Area 16.67% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don't Know! Ancient Ruins 1 16.67% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Valley of the Blinding Mist 16.67% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter The Alchemist Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Sunday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 69 is open until Sunday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

