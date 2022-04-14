Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 69

Group 67 Results

Spoiler

61.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle A2 – Tokyo Battle
61.11% Mario Kart 8 Title
50.00% Luftrausers Luftrauser
50.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Woe That Is Madness
44.44% Broken Age Time to Get Up Little Spaceman
44.44% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Shadow World De De Mouse Shadow Swing Mix
44.44% Wii U eShop Holiday Music 2013
44.44% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Volcano
44.44% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Heartbeat, Heartbreak Towa Tei Remix
38.89% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Can You See? [THE KEY PROJECT]
33.33% ibb & obb Post
33.33% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Sheer Mountain Range
27.78% MIND=0 Theater ~Cesky Krumlov~ [Kaori Tsutsui]
27.78% Crimson Dragon Draco
27.78% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Mermaid Falls
27.78% Affordable Space Adventures You Can Be a Professional Space Explorer
27.78% Pokémon X & Y Sycamore Pokémon Lab
22.22% Kirby Planet Robobot Vs. Mega Masher
22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Warren
22.22% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Tiers of Joy feat. Melora Hardin
22.22% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Calm Craggy Area
16.67% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ancient Ruins 1
16.67% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Valley of the Blinding Mist
16.67% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter The Alchemist

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

42.86% DuckTales: Remastered Mount Vesuvius
42.86% Ori and the Blind Forest The Waters Cleansed
42.86% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Into the Abyss
42.86% Deadbolt The Way of the Dodo
42.86% Splatoon Shiokaro Bushi
42.11% Sonic Lost World Desert Ruins (Zone 4)
42.11% Duet Exchange (feat. Luke Howard)
42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Elite Four)
42.11% DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou Ai [Stage 3] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
38.89% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Can You See? [THE KEY PROJECT]
33.33% ibb & obb Post
33.33% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Sheer Mountain Range
27.78% MIND=0 Theater ~Cesky Krumlov~ [Kaori Tsutsui]
27.78% Crimson Dragon Draco
27.78% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Mermaid Falls
27.78% Affordable Space Adventures You Can Be a Professional Space Explorer
27.78% Pokémon X & Y Sycamore Pokémon Lab
22.22% Kirby Planet Robobot Vs. Mega Masher
22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Warren
22.22% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Tiers of Joy feat. Melora Hardin
22.22% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Calm Craggy Area
16.67% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Ancient Ruins 1
16.67% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Valley of the Blinding Mist
16.67% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter The Alchemist

Projected Bubble: 47.62%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Sunday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 69 is open until Sunday April 17th at 10:00PM Pacific