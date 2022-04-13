Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 68

Group 66 Results

Spoiler 66.67% Super Mario 3D World Super Bell Hill 61.11% Mega Man Unlimited Deathtrap mirage (Yoku mans stage) 61.11% Mario Kart 8 Wild Wood 61.11% Crypt of the NecroDancer A Hot Mess 55.56% Crypt of the NecroDancer Fungal Funk 55.56% VA-11 Hall-A Every Day Is Night 44.44% SUPERBEAT XONiC H.O.W.ling [M2U] 44.44% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Second Contact 44.44% Love Live! School Idol Festival Strawberry Trapper 44.44% Rad Raygun Berlin 38.89% Xenoblade Chronicles X Uncontrollable (Tyrant Theme) [Mika Kobayashi, mpi] 38.89% Chaos Rings III Colosseum Battle 33.33% beatmania IIDX 23 copula Donkey Donk [Ryu☆] 33.33% Pokémon Sun and Moon Apparel Shop 27.78% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ferry Terminal 27.78% Soul Sacrifice As Long as the People Hand Down [Yasunori Mitsuda] 27.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Glint of Cold Steel 27.78% Quantum Break Don’t Stand In My Way 27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles X z29ba2t0t1l301e17 (Ganglion Skell Battle) 27.78% Final Fantasy XV Omnis Lacrima 27.78% Ni No Kuni Motorville 22.22% Project DIVA Arcade Knight of Light [Iieru-P] 22.22% Bloodborne Father Gascoigne, The Hunter 5.56% Persona 5 Sweatshop -another version- [collapse]

Spoiler 42.11% Severed Domain of the Crows (Battle) 42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Hau’oli City (Night) 42.11% Laserlife Dawn 42.11% Sunless Sea Lowlands 42.11% Persona 5 Will Power 42.11% Velocity 2x Hail Vokh 42.11% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Crimson Blitz 42.11% Nights of Azure Lady Crimson [City at Night] 42.11% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Voyager 42.11% Undertale Dogsong 38.89% Xenoblade Chronicles X Uncontrollable (Tyrant Theme) [Mika Kobayashi, mpi] 38.89% Chaos Rings III Colosseum Battle 33.33% beatmania IIDX 23 copula Donkey Donk [Ryu☆] 33.33% Pokémon Sun and Moon Apparel Shop 27.78% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ferry Terminal 27.78% Soul Sacrifice As Long as the People Hand Down [Yasunori Mitsuda] 27.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Glint of Cold Steel 27.78% Quantum Break Don’t Stand In My Way 27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles X z29ba2t0t1l301e17 (Ganglion Skell Battle) 27.78% Final Fantasy XV Omnis Lacrima 27.78% Ni No Kuni Motorville 22.22% Project DIVA Arcade Knight of Light [Iieru-P] 22.22% Bloodborne Father Gascoigne, The Hunter 5.56% Persona 5 Sweatshop -another version- Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday April 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday April 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

