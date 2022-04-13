Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 68

Group 66 Results

Spoiler

66.67% Super Mario 3D World Super Bell Hill
61.11% Mega Man Unlimited Deathtrap mirage (Yoku mans stage)
61.11% Mario Kart 8 Wild Wood
61.11% Crypt of the NecroDancer A Hot Mess
55.56% Crypt of the NecroDancer Fungal Funk
55.56% VA-11 Hall-A Every Day Is Night
44.44% SUPERBEAT XONiC H.O.W.ling [M2U]
44.44% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Second Contact
44.44% Love Live! School Idol Festival Strawberry Trapper
44.44% Rad Raygun Berlin
38.89% Xenoblade Chronicles X Uncontrollable (Tyrant Theme) [Mika Kobayashi, mpi]
38.89% Chaos Rings III Colosseum Battle
33.33% beatmania IIDX 23 copula Donkey Donk [Ryu☆]
33.33% Pokémon Sun and Moon Apparel Shop
27.78% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ferry Terminal
27.78% Soul Sacrifice As Long as the People Hand Down [Yasunori Mitsuda]
27.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Glint of Cold Steel
27.78% Quantum Break Don’t Stand In My Way
27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles X z29ba2t0t1l301e17 (Ganglion Skell Battle)
27.78% Final Fantasy XV Omnis Lacrima
27.78% Ni No Kuni Motorville
22.22% Project DIVA Arcade Knight of Light [Iieru-P]
22.22% Bloodborne Father Gascoigne, The Hunter
5.56% Persona 5 Sweatshop -another version-

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

42.11% Severed Domain of the Crows (Battle)
42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Hau’oli City (Night)
42.11% Laserlife Dawn
42.11% Sunless Sea Lowlands
42.11% Persona 5 Will Power
42.11% Velocity 2x Hail Vokh
42.11% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Crimson Blitz
42.11% Nights of Azure Lady Crimson [City at Night]
42.11% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Voyager
42.11% Undertale Dogsong
38.89% Xenoblade Chronicles X Uncontrollable (Tyrant Theme) [Mika Kobayashi, mpi]
38.89% Chaos Rings III Colosseum Battle
33.33% beatmania IIDX 23 copula Donkey Donk [Ryu☆]
33.33% Pokémon Sun and Moon Apparel Shop
27.78% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ferry Terminal
27.78% Soul Sacrifice As Long as the People Hand Down [Yasunori Mitsuda]
27.78% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Glint of Cold Steel
27.78% Quantum Break Don’t Stand In My Way
27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles X z29ba2t0t1l301e17 (Ganglion Skell Battle)
27.78% Final Fantasy XV Omnis Lacrima
27.78% Ni No Kuni Motorville
22.22% Project DIVA Arcade Knight of Light [Iieru-P]
22.22% Bloodborne Father Gascoigne, The Hunter
5.56% Persona 5 Sweatshop -another version-

Projected Bubble: 47.62%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday April 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday April 14th at 10:00PM Pacific