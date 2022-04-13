Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 68

Group 66 Results
|66.67%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Super Bell Hill
|61.11%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Deathtrap mirage (Yoku mans stage)
|61.11%
|Mario Kart 8
|Wild Wood
|61.11%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|A Hot Mess
|55.56%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Fungal Funk
|55.56%
|VA-11 Hall-A
|Every Day Is Night
|44.44%
|SUPERBEAT XONiC
|H.O.W.ling [M2U]
|44.44%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Second Contact
|44.44%
|Love Live! School Idol Festival
|Strawberry Trapper
|44.44%
|Rad Raygun
|Berlin
|38.89%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|Uncontrollable (Tyrant Theme) [Mika Kobayashi, mpi]
|38.89%
|Chaos Rings III
|Colosseum Battle
|33.33%
|beatmania IIDX 23 copula
|Donkey Donk [Ryu☆]
|33.33%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Apparel Shop
|27.78%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Ferry Terminal
|27.78%
|Soul Sacrifice
|As Long as the People Hand Down [Yasunori Mitsuda]
|27.78%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Glint of Cold Steel
|27.78%
|Quantum Break
|Don’t Stand In My Way
|27.78%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|z29ba2t0t1l301e17 (Ganglion Skell Battle)
|27.78%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Omnis Lacrima
|27.78%
|Ni No Kuni
|Motorville
|22.22%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Knight of Light [Iieru-P]
|22.22%
|Bloodborne
|Father Gascoigne, The Hunter
|5.56%
|Persona 5
|Sweatshop -another version-
Newly Eliminated 1
|42.11%
|Severed
|Domain of the Crows (Battle)
|42.11%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Hau’oli City (Night)
|42.11%
|Laserlife
|Dawn
|42.11%
|Sunless Sea
|Lowlands
|42.11%
|Persona 5
|Will Power
|42.11%
|Velocity 2x
|Hail Vokh
|42.11%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Crimson Blitz
|42.11%
|Nights of Azure
|Lady Crimson [City at Night]
|42.11%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Voyager
|42.11%
|Undertale
|Dogsong
|38.89%
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We'll be "feathering" groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday April 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on.
You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist!
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday April 14th at 10:00PM Pacific