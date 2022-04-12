Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 67

Group 65 Results

Spoiler 57.89% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Adventure’s End 57.89% Persona 5 Sweatshop 52.63% Crypt of the NecroDancer Stone Cold (3-1 Cold) 47.37% QURARE: Magic Library Girl’s Quarrel [Nauts] 47.37% Persona 5 Life Will Change Instrumental Version 47.37% Rogue Legacy Lamprey 42.11% ChäoS;HEAd [PS Vita] Virtual Reality [Takeshi Abo] 36.84% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 04 36.84% Tokyo Xanadu Seize the Day 36.84% MIND=0 Determined Destiny Lock [Yosuke Kurokawa] 36.84% Tales of Xillia That Sword, Dancing Magnificently 36.84% Pokémon X & Y Kiloude City 36.84% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Main Theme 31.58% Teslagrad Ghost of Dad and Bridges in Rain 31.58% Fire Emblem Fates Enishi (For Sakura and Elise) 31.58% Hand of Fate Dead Skin 26.32% Yakuza Kiwami TONIGHT-restart from this night- 26.32% Valiant Hearts: The Great War Main Theme 26.32% Jazzpunk Map Music 26.32% Revelation Online The Chosen 26.32% Hyper Light Drifter Mycelium 26.32% Arslan: The Warriors of Legend Ecbatana [Yosuke Kinoshita] 26.32% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Mysteries of the Cave 21.05% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Spirit Cavern [collapse]

Spoiler 42.11% The Wolf Among Us The Big Bad Wolf 42.11% Kirby Planet Robobot Dark Reproduction 42.11% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Dance! 42.11% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Forged in Fire 42.11% Sunless Sea Hope is an Anchor 42.11% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Boss Battle 42.11% ChäoS;HEAd [PS Vita] Virtual Reality [Takeshi Abo] 36.84% Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas Track 04 36.84% Tokyo Xanadu Seize the Day 36.84% MIND=0 Determined Destiny Lock [Yosuke Kurokawa] 36.84% Tales of Xillia That Sword, Dancing Magnificently 36.84% Pokémon X & Y Kiloude City 36.84% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Main Theme 31.58% Teslagrad Ghost of Dad and Bridges in Rain 31.58% Fire Emblem Fates Enishi (For Sakura and Elise) 31.58% Hand of Fate Dead Skin 26.32% Yakuza Kiwami TONIGHT-restart from this night- 26.32% Valiant Hearts: The Great War Main Theme 26.32% Jazzpunk Map Music 26.32% Revelation Online The Chosen 26.32% Hyper Light Drifter Mycelium 26.32% Arslan: The Warriors of Legend Ecbatana [Yosuke Kinoshita] 26.32% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Mysteries of the Cave 21.05% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Spirit Cavern Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 67 will be active until Wednesday April 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 66 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 68 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 67 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 67 is open until Wednesday April 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...