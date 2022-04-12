Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 67

Group 65 Results
|57.89%
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Adventure’s End
|57.89%
|Persona 5
|Sweatshop
|52.63%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Stone Cold (3-1 Cold)
|47.37%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Girl’s Quarrel [Nauts]
|47.37%
|Persona 5
|Life Will Change Instrumental Version
|47.37%
|Rogue Legacy
|Lamprey
|42.11%
|ChäoS;HEAd [PS Vita]
|Virtual Reality [Takeshi Abo]
|36.84%
|Parascientific Escape: Cruise in the Distant Seas
|Track 04
|36.84%
|Tokyo Xanadu
|Seize the Day
|36.84%
|MIND=0
|Determined Destiny Lock [Yosuke Kurokawa]
|36.84%
|Tales of Xillia
|That Sword, Dancing Magnificently
|36.84%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Kiloude City
|36.84%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Main Theme
|31.58%
|Teslagrad
|Ghost of Dad and Bridges in Rain
|31.58%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Enishi (For Sakura and Elise)
|31.58%
|Hand of Fate
|Dead Skin
|26.32%
|Yakuza Kiwami
|TONIGHT-restart from this night-
|26.32%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Main Theme
|26.32%
|Jazzpunk
|Map Music
|26.32%
|Revelation Online
|The Chosen
|26.32%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|Mycelium
|26.32%
|Arslan: The Warriors of Legend
|Ecbatana [Yosuke Kinoshita]
|26.32%
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Mysteries of the Cave
|21.05%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Spirit Cavern
Newly Eliminated 1
|42.11%
|The Wolf Among Us
|The Big Bad Wolf
|42.11%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Dark Reproduction
|42.11%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Dance!
|42.11%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Forged in Fire
|42.11%
|Sunless Sea
|Hope is an Anchor
|42.11%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Boss Battle
|42.11%
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 67 will be active until Wednesday April 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 66 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 68 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 67 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 67 is open until Wednesday April 13th at 10:00PM Pacific