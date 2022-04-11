Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 66

Group 64 Results
|65.00%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Sexualizer
|50.00%
|Child of Light
|Aurora’s Theme
|45.00%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Memories – For Horizon Heights Act 3
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|On Westerly Winds
|40.00%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Title
|40.00%
|Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
|Blizzard on the Star Express
|40.00%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Kaer Morhen
|35.00%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Soak Patrol Alpha (Smoke Patrol Mix)
|35.00%
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|A Phantom Pain [Ludvig Forssell]
|35.00%
|Element4l
|The Bee and the Dragonfly
|35.00%
|King’s Quest
|Daventry Square
|35.00%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Bright Spinning Planet
|30.00%
|DuckTales: Remastered
|The Amazon
|30.00%
|Anodyne
|Windmill
|30.00%
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|What The Fuck Is Wrong With You
|25.00%
|Device 6
|Epilogue
|25.00%
|Grim Dawn
|Remember the Dead
|25.00%
|Read Only Memories
|Club Stardust
|20.00%
|UNO
|Contemplation
|20.00%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|PoPiPo [Lamaze-P]
|20.00%
|Contradiction: Spot the Liar!
|Music Loop 3
|15.00%
|Hand of Fate
|Lucidity
|15.00%
|Device 6
|DEVICE 6
|15.00%
|King’s Quest
|Easy Forest
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday April 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 65 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 66 is open until Tuesday April 12th at 10:00PM Pacific