Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 66

Group 64 Results

Spoiler

65.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Sexualizer
50.00% Child of Light Aurora’s Theme
45.00% Sonic: After The Sequel Memories – For Horizon Heights Act 3
40.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn On Westerly Winds
40.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Title
40.00% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Blizzard on the Star Express
40.00% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Kaer Morhen
35.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Soak Patrol Alpha (Smoke Patrol Mix)
35.00% Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain A Phantom Pain [Ludvig Forssell]
35.00% Element4l The Bee and the Dragonfly
35.00% King’s Quest Daventry Square
35.00% Kirby Planet Robobot Bright Spinning Planet
30.00% DuckTales: Remastered The Amazon
30.00% Anodyne Windmill
30.00% DmC: Devil May Cry What The Fuck Is Wrong With You
25.00% Device 6 Epilogue
25.00% Grim Dawn Remember the Dead
25.00% Read Only Memories Club Stardust
20.00% UNO Contemplation
20.00% Project DIVA Arcade PoPiPo [Lamaze-P]
20.00% Contradiction: Spot the Liar! Music Loop 3
15.00% Hand of Fate Lucidity
15.00% Device 6 DEVICE 6
15.00% King’s Quest Easy Forest

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

Projected Bubble: 47.62%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday April 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 65 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 66 is open until Tuesday April 12th at 10:00PM Pacific