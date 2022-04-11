Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 66

Group 64 Results

Spoiler 65.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Sexualizer 50.00% Child of Light Aurora’s Theme 45.00% Sonic: After The Sequel Memories – For Horizon Heights Act 3 40.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn On Westerly Winds 40.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Title 40.00% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Blizzard on the Star Express 40.00% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Kaer Morhen 35.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Soak Patrol Alpha (Smoke Patrol Mix) 35.00% Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain A Phantom Pain [Ludvig Forssell] 35.00% Element4l The Bee and the Dragonfly 35.00% King’s Quest Daventry Square 35.00% Kirby Planet Robobot Bright Spinning Planet 30.00% DuckTales: Remastered The Amazon 30.00% Anodyne Windmill 30.00% DmC: Devil May Cry What The Fuck Is Wrong With You 25.00% Device 6 Epilogue 25.00% Grim Dawn Remember the Dead 25.00% Read Only Memories Club Stardust 20.00% UNO Contemplation 20.00% Project DIVA Arcade PoPiPo [Lamaze-P] 20.00% Contradiction: Spot the Liar! Music Loop 3 15.00% Hand of Fate Lucidity 15.00% Device 6 DEVICE 6 15.00% King’s Quest Easy Forest [collapse]

Spoiler 42.11% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Aetherpause 42.11% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies Revisualization ~ Synaptic Resonance 42.11% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hunt or Be Hunted 40.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn On Westerly Winds 40.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Title 40.00% Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Blizzard on the Star Express 40.00% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Kaer Morhen 35.00% Mighty Switch Force 2 Soak Patrol Alpha (Smoke Patrol Mix) 35.00% Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain A Phantom Pain [Ludvig Forssell] 35.00% Element4l The Bee and the Dragonfly 35.00% King’s Quest Daventry Square 35.00% Kirby Planet Robobot Bright Spinning Planet 30.00% DuckTales: Remastered The Amazon 30.00% Anodyne Windmill 30.00% DmC: Devil May Cry What The Fuck Is Wrong With You 25.00% Device 6 Epilogue 25.00% Grim Dawn Remember the Dead 25.00% Read Only Memories Club Stardust 20.00% UNO Contemplation 20.00% Project DIVA Arcade PoPiPo [Lamaze-P] 20.00% Contradiction: Spot the Liar! Music Loop 3 15.00% Hand of Fate Lucidity 15.00% Device 6 DEVICE 6 15.00% King’s Quest Easy Forest Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday April 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 65 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 66 is open until Tuesday April 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...