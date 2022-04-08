Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 65

Group 63 Results

Spoiler 66.67% Super Mario 3D World Double Cherry Pass 52.38% Final Fantasy XV APOCALYPSIS AQUARIUS [Yoko Shimomura] 52.38% Mushihimesama HD Cross the Desert Too [Stage 2] [Masaharu Iwata] 52.38% Kirby Planet Robobot Sky High and Smitten 52.38% Amplitude Perfect Brain 47.62% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Aqueduct Assault 47.62% Xenoblade Chronicles X z5m20i12r04a28 (Section 2) 47.62% Hyper Light Drifter Cult of the Zealous 47.62% Persona 5 Beneath the Mask Rain Instrumental 42.86% Deadbolt The Way of the Dodo 42.86% Splatoon Shiokaro Bushi 38.10% The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human Pipes 38.10% The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Wine Wars 38.10% Gone Home I Said Yes 38.10% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Best Friends [Banvox Remix] 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Waking Sands 33.33% Zero Time Dilemma Interminable Dilemma 28.57% The Legend of Dark Witch Sleeping Rock ‘n’ Roll 28.57% Monopoly Plus Freeway Version 1 28.57% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Shoot That Crimson Sky [Nobuo Uematsu] 23.81% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Oldale Town 23.81% Rayman Legends Orchestral Chaos 23.81% Persona 5 Confession, Secret 23.81% Ar Nosurge To the Songless Hill ~Harmonics Pre=Ciel~ [collapse]

42.11% Enter the Gungeon Enter the Gun 42.11% Stardew Valley Nocturne of Ice 42.11% The Legend of Dark Witch Blue Heat Haze -Instrumental- 42.11% Ar Nosurge Class::EXSPHERE_NOSURGE; 42.11% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Richard 42.11% Device 6 Anna [Jonathan Eng] 42.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV Aboveground Urban Area A 42.11% Shadowrun Returns Blood Hounds 42.11% Mega Man Unlimited Division by Zero 42.11% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Time to Make History Akira Yamoaka Remix 42.11% Persona 5 The Whims of Fate

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 65 will be active until Monday April 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 64 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 66 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 65 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday April 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

