Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 65

Group 63 Results

Spoiler

66.67% Super Mario 3D World Double Cherry Pass
52.38% Final Fantasy XV APOCALYPSIS AQUARIUS [Yoko Shimomura]
52.38% Mushihimesama HD Cross the Desert Too [Stage 2] [Masaharu Iwata]
52.38% Kirby Planet Robobot Sky High and Smitten
52.38% Amplitude Perfect Brain
47.62% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Aqueduct Assault
47.62% Xenoblade Chronicles X z5m20i12r04a28 (Section 2)
47.62% Hyper Light Drifter Cult of the Zealous
47.62% Persona 5 Beneath the Mask Rain Instrumental
42.86% Deadbolt The Way of the Dodo
42.86% Splatoon Shiokaro Bushi
38.10% The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human Pipes
38.10% The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Wine Wars
38.10% Gone Home I Said Yes
38.10% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Best Friends [Banvox Remix]
33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Waking Sands
33.33% Zero Time Dilemma Interminable Dilemma
28.57% The Legend of Dark Witch Sleeping Rock ‘n’ Roll
28.57% Monopoly Plus Freeway Version 1
28.57% Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Shoot That Crimson Sky [Nobuo Uematsu]
23.81% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Oldale Town
23.81% Rayman Legends Orchestral Chaos
23.81% Persona 5 Confession, Secret
23.81% Ar Nosurge To the Songless Hill ~Harmonics Pre=Ciel~

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

42.11% Enter the Gungeon Enter the Gun
42.11% Stardew Valley Nocturne of Ice
42.11% The Legend of Dark Witch Blue Heat Haze -Instrumental-
42.11% Ar Nosurge Class::EXSPHERE_NOSURGE;
42.11% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Richard
42.11% Device 6 Anna [Jonathan Eng]
42.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV Aboveground Urban Area A
42.11% Shadowrun Returns Blood Hounds
42.11% Mega Man Unlimited Division by Zero
42.11% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Time to Make History Akira Yamoaka Remix
42.11% Persona 5 The Whims of Fate
Projected Bubble: 47.62%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 65 will be active until Monday April 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 64 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 66 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 65 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday April 11th at 10:00PM Pacific