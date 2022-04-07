Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 64

Group 62 Results
|58.82%
|Undertale
|Hopes and Dreams
|58.82%
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Try, Try Again
|52.94%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Large Map
|52.94%
|Paper Mario: Color Splash
|Battle with Ludwig
|47.06%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Breakfast Time – For Horizon Heights Boss Act Phase 2
|47.06%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Wailers and Waterwheels
|47.06%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle C6 – Masakado Battle Theme
|41.18%
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Crossfire
|41.18%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Foreboding Forest
|35.29%
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
|A Mortal Heart
|35.29%
|Sunless Sea
|Khan’s Heart
|35.29%
|Ar Nosurge
|yal fii-ne noh-iar;
|29.41%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|File Select
|29.41%
|Risk of Rain
|Precipitation
|29.41%
|Axiom Verge
|Apocalypse
|29.41%
|Enter the Gungeon
|Black Powder Stomp
|29.41%
|Invisible, Inc.
|FTM Corporation
|29.41%
|Zero Time Dilemma
|Rec Room
|29.41%
|Freedom Wars
|A-1 System
|23.53%
|Mighty No. 9
|Sneak Into The Prison (Prison Stage)
|23.53%
|Soul Sacrifice
|A Certain Magician’s Life [Eternal Recurrence] [Yasunori Mitsuda]
|23.53%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Tinkerbrain Final Form
|17.65%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Master Core
|17.65%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Primal Groudon & Primal Kyogre Battle
Newly Eliminated1
|42.11%
|SteamWorld Heist
|The Stars
|41.67%
|Persona 5
|Break It Down
|41.67%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Investigation
|41.67%
|Mario Kart 8
|Bone-Dry Dunes
|41.18%
|Rogue Legacy
|Pistol Shrimp
|41.18%
|Mario Kart 8
|Moo Moo Meadows
|41.18%
|Driveclub
|Be Here Now
|41.18%
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Crossfire
|41.18%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Foreboding Forest
|35.29%
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
|A Mortal Heart
|35.29%
|Sunless Sea
|Khan’s Heart
|35.29%
|Ar Nosurge
|yal fii-ne noh-iar;
|29.41%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|File Select
|29.41%
|Risk of Rain
|Precipitation
|29.41%
|Axiom Verge
|Apocalypse
|29.41%
|Enter the Gungeon
|Black Powder Stomp
|29.41%
|Invisible, Inc.
|FTM Corporation
|29.41%
|Zero Time Dilemma
|Rec Room
|29.41%
|Freedom Wars
|A-1 System
|23.53%
|Mighty No. 9
|Sneak Into The Prison (Prison Stage)
|23.53%
|Soul Sacrifice
|A Certain Magician’s Life [Eternal Recurrence] [Yasunori Mitsuda]
|23.53%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Tinkerbrain Final Form
|17.65%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Master Core
|17.65%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Primal Groudon & Primal Kyogre Battle
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Sunday April 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 64 is open until Sunday April 10th at 10:00PM Pacific