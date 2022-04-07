Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 64

Group 62 Results

Spoiler

58.82% Undertale Hopes and Dreams
58.82% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Try, Try Again
52.94% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Large Map
52.94% Paper Mario: Color Splash Battle with Ludwig
47.06% Sonic: After The Sequel Breakfast Time – For Horizon Heights Boss Act Phase 2
47.06% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Wailers and Waterwheels
47.06% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C6 – Masakado Battle Theme
41.18% Trials of the Blood Dragon Crossfire
41.18% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Foreboding Forest
35.29% Diablo III: Reaper of Souls A Mortal Heart
35.29% Sunless Sea Khan’s Heart
35.29% Ar Nosurge yal fii-ne noh-iar;
29.41% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse File Select
29.41% Risk of Rain Precipitation
29.41% Axiom Verge Apocalypse
29.41% Enter the Gungeon Black Powder Stomp
29.41% Invisible, Inc. FTM Corporation
29.41% Zero Time Dilemma Rec Room
29.41% Freedom Wars A-1 System
23.53% Mighty No. 9 Sneak Into The Prison (Prison Stage)
23.53% Soul Sacrifice A Certain Magician’s Life [Eternal Recurrence] [Yasunori Mitsuda]
23.53% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Tinkerbrain Final Form
17.65% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Master Core
17.65% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Primal Groudon & Primal Kyogre Battle

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

42.11% SteamWorld Heist The Stars
41.67% Persona 5 Break It Down
41.67% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Investigation
41.67% Mario Kart 8 Bone-Dry Dunes
41.18% Rogue Legacy Pistol Shrimp
41.18% Mario Kart 8 Moo Moo Meadows
41.18% Driveclub Be Here Now
41.18% Trials of the Blood Dragon Crossfire
41.18% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Foreboding Forest
35.29% Diablo III: Reaper of Souls A Mortal Heart
35.29% Sunless Sea Khan’s Heart
35.29% Ar Nosurge yal fii-ne noh-iar;
29.41% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse File Select
29.41% Risk of Rain Precipitation
29.41% Axiom Verge Apocalypse
29.41% Enter the Gungeon Black Powder Stomp
29.41% Invisible, Inc. FTM Corporation
29.41% Zero Time Dilemma Rec Room
29.41% Freedom Wars A-1 System
23.53% Mighty No. 9 Sneak Into The Prison (Prison Stage)
23.53% Soul Sacrifice A Certain Magician’s Life [Eternal Recurrence] [Yasunori Mitsuda]
23.53% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Tinkerbrain Final Form
17.65% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Master Core
17.65% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Primal Groudon & Primal Kyogre Battle

Projected Bubble: 47.62%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Sunday April 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 64 is open until Sunday April 10th at 10:00PM Pacific