Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 64

Spoiler 58.82% Undertale Hopes and Dreams 58.82% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Try, Try Again 52.94% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Large Map 52.94% Paper Mario: Color Splash Battle with Ludwig 47.06% Sonic: After The Sequel Breakfast Time – For Horizon Heights Boss Act Phase 2 47.06% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Wailers and Waterwheels 47.06% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C6 – Masakado Battle Theme 41.18% Trials of the Blood Dragon Crossfire 41.18% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Foreboding Forest 35.29% Diablo III: Reaper of Souls A Mortal Heart 35.29% Sunless Sea Khan’s Heart 35.29% Ar Nosurge yal fii-ne noh-iar; 29.41% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse File Select 29.41% Risk of Rain Precipitation 29.41% Axiom Verge Apocalypse 29.41% Enter the Gungeon Black Powder Stomp 29.41% Invisible, Inc. FTM Corporation 29.41% Zero Time Dilemma Rec Room 29.41% Freedom Wars A-1 System 23.53% Mighty No. 9 Sneak Into The Prison (Prison Stage) 23.53% Soul Sacrifice A Certain Magician’s Life [Eternal Recurrence] [Yasunori Mitsuda] 23.53% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Tinkerbrain Final Form 17.65% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Master Core 17.65% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Primal Groudon & Primal Kyogre Battle [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Sunday April 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 64 is open until Sunday April 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

