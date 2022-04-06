Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 63

Group 61 Results

68.42% Persona 5 Last Surprise 63.16% Bravely Second: End Layer War Bells Toll 52.63% Pony Island The Machine 52.63% Severed Mountain Ghost Town (Battle) 52.63% beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ shuriken [Hige Driver] 52.63% Samorost 3 Prenatal Hunters 52.63% Risk of Rain Moisture Deficit 47.37% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don't Know! Monster Floor 47.37% Persona 5 Swear to My Bones 42.11% Mega Man Unlimited Division by Zero 42.11% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Time to Make History Akira Yamoaka Remix 42.11% Persona 5 The Whims of Fate 42.11% SteamWorld Heist The Stars 36.84% Persona 5 King, Queen and Slave 36.84% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Tinkerbat Factory 36.84% Ginga Force Backdoor Blaster 31.58% Night of the Rabbit The Rabbit's Birthday Party 31.58% Read Only Memories Data Heist 26.32% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants In Manhattan Armaggon 26.32% Bioshock Infinite Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Full) 26.32% Fire Emblem Awakening Duty – Ablaze 26.32% World of Final Fantasy Major Boss Theme 1 21.05% Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Brand New Stage [Hyd Lunch] 15.79% Virginia Flash Forward

41.18% QURARE: Magic Library Quraressimo [Nauts] 41.18% Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Blood Dragon Theme 41.18% Octodad: Dadliest Catch Octodad (Nobody Suspects a Thing) 41.18% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Boss Battle 41.18% Enter the Gungeon Oubliette Sting 41.18% Deadbolt Heynong Man 41.18% Oxenfree Alsos 41.18% Until Dawn O'Death Theme [Amy Van Roekel] 40.91% Moon Hunters Summit – Guilty Moon 40.91% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Midnight Eternal 40.91% Deadbolt Reaped by Death // Limbo 40.91% Persona 5 Regret 40.91% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Rustboro City Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 63 will be active until Thursday April 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 64 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 63 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 63 is open until Thursday April 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

