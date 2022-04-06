Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 63

Group 61 Results
|68.42%
|Persona 5
|Last Surprise
|63.16%
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|War Bells Toll
|52.63%
|Pony Island
|The Machine
|52.63%
|Severed
|Mountain Ghost Town (Battle)
|52.63%
|beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ
|shuriken [Hige Driver]
|52.63%
|Samorost 3
|Prenatal Hunters
|52.63%
|Risk of Rain
|Moisture Deficit
|47.37%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Monster Floor
|47.37%
|Persona 5
|Swear to My Bones
|42.11%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Division by Zero
|42.11%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Time to Make History Akira Yamoaka Remix
|42.11%
|Persona 5
|The Whims of Fate
|42.11%
|SteamWorld Heist
|The Stars
|36.84%
|Persona 5
|King, Queen and Slave
|36.84%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Tinkerbat Factory
|36.84%
|Ginga Force
|Backdoor Blaster
|31.58%
|Night of the Rabbit
|The Rabbit’s Birthday Party
|31.58%
|Read Only Memories
|Data Heist
|26.32%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants In Manhattan
|Armaggon
|26.32%
|Bioshock Infinite
|Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Full)
|26.32%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Duty – Ablaze
|26.32%
|World of Final Fantasy
|Major Boss Theme 1
|21.05%
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|Brand New Stage [Hyd Lunch]
|15.79%
|Virginia
|Flash Forward
Newly Eliminated 1
|41.18%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Quraressimo [Nauts]
|41.18%
|Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
|Blood Dragon Theme
|41.18%
|Octodad: Dadliest Catch
|Octodad (Nobody Suspects a Thing)
|41.18%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Boss Battle
|41.18%
|Enter the Gungeon
|Oubliette Sting
|41.18%
|Deadbolt
|Heynong Man
|41.18%
|Oxenfree
|Alsos
|41.18%
|Until Dawn
|O’Death Theme [Amy Van Roekel]
|40.91%
|Moon Hunters
|Summit – Guilty Moon
|40.91%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Midnight Eternal
|40.91%
|Deadbolt
|Reaped by Death // Limbo
|40.91%
|Persona 5
|Regret
|40.91%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Rustboro City
|36.84%
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 63 will be active until Thursday April 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 64 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 63 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 63 is open until Thursday April 7th at 10:00PM Pacific