Werewolf 180 – Agatha Raisin – Signups

*Camera slowly pans across a picturesque view of the Cotswolds. You see beautiful hills of green as the camera brings your view closer to a quaint village. There is an idyllic feeling to the scene. Villagers smile as they pass one another in the cobbled streets. Birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and all is peaceful. . . .Or is it?*

Yet another body has been found in the Cotswolds. What’s new? Just another day in the life of the great, the brilliant, the oh so humble, Agatha Raisin! Of course, even someone as skilled as Agatha needs some help from the locals to gather clues and track down the murderer before they strike again. Can you solve the mystery without getting distracted by multiple red herrings and a dashing new love interest who might actually be a killer in disguise?! Let’s find out!

Roles

Town Roles:

13 Totally Normal Villagers (Vanilla Town)

1 Bill Wong (Town Cop)

1 Sir Charles Fraith (Town Jailer)

Scum Roles:

3 Average Red Herrings (Vanilla Wolves)

1 Super Sneaky Red Herring – Like, Are You SURE They’re Not the Killer? (Wolf Blocker)

1 Distracting Love Interest (SK)

Please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (three to six at least). Villagers who don’t participate in village activities are…let’s just say…will be noticed. You don’t want to be noticed, do you? Didn’t think so!

Roleplaying is encouraged but not required. Daily events will take place, with warning, and prizes will be awarded that may or may not aid you in your investigations. You never know when a village fête might happen!

Players

Lindsay sic Shipwreck hoho Side Ralph Kim

Backups

Mac

