Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 62

Spoiler 57.14% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Clash on the Big Bridge #2 [Choir Version] 57.14% Crypt of the NecroDancer Mausoleum Mash 52.38% DuckTales: Remastered Transylvania 52.38% Rogue Legacy Trilobite 52.38% Mario Kart 8 Toad Harbor 52.38% Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Arr. Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 47.62% Brigador Solo Nobre 42.86% DuckTales: Remastered Mount Vesuvius 42.86% Ori and the Blind Forest The Waters Cleansed 42.86% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Into the Abyss 38.10% Yoshi’s Woolly World King Bowser’s Castle 2 33.33% QURARE: Magic Library The Q Battle [TAK] 33.33% The Floor is Jelly Rain in C Minor 28.57% Pokémon X & Y Route 8 28.57% Shin Megami Tensei IV Self 23.81% Rocket League We Speak Chinese 23.81% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Evildoer Hunter Theme 23.81% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Scuttle Town Square 23.81% Borderlands: The Pre-sequel Arrival 19.05% SteamWorld Heist On Top of The Universe 19.05% Fire Emblem Fates To a Foreign Land 19.05% Picross 3D Round 2 Menu 19.05% The Guided Fate Paradox Hot Feelings 14.29% Saints Row IV Credits’ Just a Friend Cover(s) [E-V-E-R-Y-O-N-E] [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 62 will be active until Wednesday April 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 61 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 63 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 62 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 62 is open until Wednesday April 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

