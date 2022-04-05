Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 62

Group 60 Results

57.14% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Clash on the Big Bridge #2 [Choir Version]
57.14% Crypt of the NecroDancer Mausoleum Mash
52.38% DuckTales: Remastered Transylvania
52.38% Rogue Legacy Trilobite
52.38% Mario Kart 8 Toad Harbor
52.38% Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Arr. Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
47.62% Brigador Solo Nobre
42.86% DuckTales: Remastered Mount Vesuvius
42.86% Ori and the Blind Forest The Waters Cleansed
42.86% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Into the Abyss
38.10% Yoshi’s Woolly World King Bowser’s Castle 2
33.33% QURARE: Magic Library The Q Battle [TAK]
33.33% The Floor is Jelly Rain in C Minor
28.57% Pokémon X & Y Route 8
28.57% Shin Megami Tensei IV Self
23.81% Rocket League We Speak Chinese
23.81% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Evildoer Hunter Theme
23.81% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Scuttle Town Square
23.81% Borderlands: The Pre-sequel Arrival
19.05% SteamWorld Heist On Top of The Universe
19.05% Fire Emblem Fates To a Foreign Land
19.05% Picross 3D Round 2 Menu
19.05% The Guided Fate Paradox Hot Feelings
14.29% Saints Row IV Credits’ Just a Friend Cover(s) [E-V-E-R-Y-O-N-E]

Newly Eliminated 1

40.91% Wheels of Aurelia Riccardo
40.91% Grand Kingdom Endless Forest [Azusa Chiba]
40.91% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls It’s a Monokuma World
40.91% Samorost 3 Volcanic Vent Planet Main Theme (Floex)
40.91% Pokémon X & Y GTS
40.91% Final Fantasy XV Veiled in Black [Yoko Shimomura]
40.91% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Woman with Margarita [Nauts]
40.91% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B8
40.91% ibb & obb Post Hero
40.91% Doom (2016) BFG Division
Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 62 will be active until Wednesday April 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 61 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 63 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 62 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 62 is open until Wednesday April 6th at 10:00PM Pacific