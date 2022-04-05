Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 62

Group 60 Results
|57.14%
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|Clash on the Big Bridge #2 [Choir Version]
|57.14%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Mausoleum Mash
|52.38%
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Transylvania
|52.38%
|Rogue Legacy
|Trilobite
|52.38%
|Mario Kart 8
|Toad Harbor
|52.38%
|Mushihimesama HD
|To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Arr. Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|47.62%
|Brigador
|Solo Nobre
|42.86%
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Mount Vesuvius
|42.86%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|The Waters Cleansed
|42.86%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Into the Abyss
|38.10%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|King Bowser’s Castle 2
|33.33%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|The Q Battle [TAK]
|33.33%
|The Floor is Jelly
|Rain in C Minor
|28.57%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Route 8
|28.57%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Self
|23.81%
|Rocket League
|We Speak Chinese
|23.81%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Evildoer Hunter Theme
|23.81%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Scuttle Town Square
|23.81%
|Borderlands: The Pre-sequel
|Arrival
|19.05%
|SteamWorld Heist
|On Top of The Universe
|19.05%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|To a Foreign Land
|19.05%
|Picross 3D Round 2
|Menu
|19.05%
|The Guided Fate Paradox
|Hot Feelings
|14.29%
|Saints Row IV
|Credits’ Just a Friend Cover(s) [E-V-E-R-Y-O-N-E]
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 62 will be active until Wednesday April 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 61 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 63 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 62 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 62 is open until Wednesday April 6th at 10:00PM Pacific