Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 61

Group 59 Results
|57.89%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Animal Acrobat
|57.89%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Brotherly Corruption
|57.89%
|I Am Setsuna
|No Turning Back
|52.63%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Ground Theme / Underground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
|52.63%
|Rayman Legends
|Laser Mayhem
|52.63%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Borderless
|47.37%
|Tearaway
|The Orchards [Kenneth Young]
|47.37%
|Yakuza 0
|JUDGEMENT [Ryosuke Horii]
|42.11%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Richard
|42.11%
|Device 6
|Anna [Jonathan Eng]
|42.11%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Aboveground Urban Area A
|42.11%
|Shadowrun Returns
|Blood Hounds
|36.84%
|ibb & obb
|Secret Mersken
|36.84%
|Freedom Planet
|To the Rescue!
|36.84%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Minor Labyrinth IV- Ruins Touched by the Memories of the Ancient
|36.84%
|Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa
|Cultural Insight: Living People, Living Culture
|36.84%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Reverent Souls
|36.84%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|per aspera ad astra!
|36.84%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Battle! (Trainer Battle) (Pokémon X / Pokémon Y)
|31.58%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Up the Spirit Caverns Walls
|26.32%
|Leaf Me Alone
|Night
|26.32%
|Tentacles: Enter the Mind
|Track 2
|26.32%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Bolo
|15.79%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Chase Sequence
Newly Eliminated 1
|40.91%
|Tokyo Xanadu
|X.R.C.
|40.91%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Elite Four Battle
|40.91%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Fields of Ard Skellig
|40.00%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Ete
|Monologue Summer ver.
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|A New Hope
|40.00%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Let’s Go Uchuu
|40.00%
|Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
|Battlefield ~ Grab Tomorrow
|40.00%
|The Guided Fate Paradox
|Fight!!
|40.00%
|Super Mario Maker
|Create: Super Mario Bros. 3 – Airship Theme
|40.00%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Jokes Jokes Jokes
|40.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Phantasmal Blaze
|40.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Or Not to Break…
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 61 will be active until Tuesday April 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 60 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 62 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 61 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 61 is open until Tuesday April 5th at 10:00PM Pacific