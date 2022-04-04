Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 61

Group 59 Results

Spoiler 57.89% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Animal Acrobat 57.89% Mega Man Unlimited Brotherly Corruption 57.89% I Am Setsuna No Turning Back 52.63% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Ground Theme / Underground Theme (Super Mario Bros.) 52.63% Rayman Legends Laser Mayhem 52.63% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Borderless 47.37% Tearaway The Orchards [Kenneth Young] 47.37% Yakuza 0 JUDGEMENT [Ryosuke Horii] 42.11% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Richard 42.11% Device 6 Anna [Jonathan Eng] 42.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV Aboveground Urban Area A 42.11% Shadowrun Returns Blood Hounds 36.84% ibb & obb Secret Mersken 36.84% Freedom Planet To the Rescue! 36.84% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Minor Labyrinth IV- Ruins Touched by the Memories of the Ancient 36.84% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Cultural Insight: Living People, Living Culture 36.84% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Reverent Souls 36.84% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire per aspera ad astra! 36.84% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Battle! (Trainer Battle) (Pokémon X / Pokémon Y) 31.58% Ori and the Blind Forest Up the Spirit Caverns Walls 26.32% Leaf Me Alone Night 26.32% Tentacles: Enter the Mind Track 2 26.32% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Bolo 15.79% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Chase Sequence [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 61 will be active until Tuesday April 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 60 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 62 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 61 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 61 is open until Tuesday April 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

