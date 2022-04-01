Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 60

Group 58 Results

Spoiler 40.00% Firewatch Prologue 40.00% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Title Screen 40.00% MIND=0 Bygone Days [Toshiki Katoh] 40.00% Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge Intro 36.84% Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse Jasmine 36.84% FAST Racing NEO Cevo Canyon 36.84% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Barrel O’ Mermaids Mermaid Slide 31.58% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Afterschool Hours 31.58% Shovel Knight Bucklers and Bonnets 31.58% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Canopy Chaos 31.58% Anodyne Cliffs 31.58% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Strain 31.58% Apotheon Atlantis 31.58% Pokémon Bank Using the Bank 26.32% Fire Emblem Fates Pleasure Capital 26.32% Pony Island Adventure Awry 26.32% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Nightingale 26.32% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Refreshing Morning 26.32% Device 6 Interventional Manifest 26.32% Super Mario 3D World World Star 26.32% Dark Rose Valkyrie Remains [Toshiki Katoh] 21.05% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Athletic Theme / Ground Theme (New Super Mario Bros. 2) 15.79% Hand of Fate Gremlins 10.53% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon With Big-Hearted Kindness Projected Bubble: 47.37% And back down to 47.37. It’s a tight race! [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Monday April 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 59 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 61 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 60 is open until Monday April 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

