Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 60

Group 58 Results

63.16% Crypt of the NecroDancer Dance of the Decorous
52.63% World of Final Fantasy Veiled in Black
47.37% Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Power Core
47.37% Hyrule Warriors Skyloft
36.84% Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse Jasmine
36.84% FAST Racing NEO Cevo Canyon
36.84% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Barrel O’ Mermaids Mermaid Slide
31.58% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Afterschool Hours
31.58% Shovel Knight Bucklers and Bonnets
31.58% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Canopy Chaos
31.58% Anodyne Cliffs
31.58% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Strain
31.58% Apotheon Atlantis
31.58% Pokémon Bank Using the Bank
26.32% Fire Emblem Fates Pleasure Capital
26.32% Pony Island Adventure Awry
26.32% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Nightingale
26.32% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Refreshing Morning
26.32% Device 6 Interventional Manifest
26.32% Super Mario 3D World World Star
26.32% Dark Rose Valkyrie Remains [Toshiki Katoh]
21.05% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Athletic Theme / Ground Theme (New Super Mario Bros. 2)
15.79% Hand of Fate Gremlins
10.53% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon With Big-Hearted Kindness

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Monday April 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 59 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 61 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 60 is open until Monday April 4th at 10:00PM Pacific