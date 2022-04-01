Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 60

Group 58 Results
|63.16%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Dance of the Decorous
|52.63%
|World of Final Fantasy
|Veiled in Black
|47.37%
|Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
|Power Core
|47.37%
|Hyrule Warriors
|Skyloft
|36.84%
|Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse
|Jasmine
|36.84%
|FAST Racing NEO
|Cevo Canyon
|36.84%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Barrel O’ Mermaids Mermaid Slide
|31.58%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Afterschool Hours
|31.58%
|Shovel Knight
|Bucklers and Bonnets
|31.58%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Canopy Chaos
|31.58%
|Anodyne
|Cliffs
|31.58%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Strain
|31.58%
|Apotheon
|Atlantis
|31.58%
|Pokémon Bank
|Using the Bank
|26.32%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Pleasure Capital
|26.32%
|Pony Island
|Adventure Awry
|26.32%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Nightingale
|26.32%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Refreshing Morning
|26.32%
|Device 6
|Interventional Manifest
|26.32%
|Super Mario 3D World
|World Star
|26.32%
|Dark Rose Valkyrie
|Remains [Toshiki Katoh]
|21.05%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Athletic Theme / Ground Theme (New Super Mario Bros. 2)
|15.79%
|Hand of Fate
|Gremlins
|10.53%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|With Big-Hearted Kindness
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
And back down to 47.37. It’s a tight race!
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Monday April 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 59 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 61 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 60 is open until Monday April 4th at 10:00PM Pacific