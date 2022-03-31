Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 59

Group 57 Results
|52.63%
|Samorost 3
|Constructing the Toadstool Rocket (Floex)
|52.63%
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Lorule Main Theme
|52.63%
|Ultra Street Fighter 4
|Poison Theme
|52.63%
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Synchronization
|52.63%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 113
|52.63%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Evildoer Hunter Chamber of Commerce
|52.63%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Monologue (Autumn ver.)
|42.11%
|Ar Nosurge
|Class::EXSPHERE_NOSURGE;
|36.84%
|Resogun
|Mefitis
|36.84%
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Fandango
|36.84%
|Yakuza 0
|Ending Credits Music [Western Version]
|36.84%
|Steins;Gate 0
|Amadeus
|36.84%
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Intelligence For Violence
|36.84%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Tokyo Midtown
|36.84%
|FAST Racing NEO
|Daitoshi Station
|36.84%
|Monopoly Plus
|Parkside Version 2 (Intense)
|31.58%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Through The Canyon Road
|31.58%
|World of Warcraft: Legion
|Canticle of Sacrifice
|26.32%
|Child of Light
|Boss (Choral)
|26.32%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Team Flare Appears!
|26.32%
|RimWorld
|Tribal Assembly
|26.32%
|ibb & obb
|Krabs Lont
|21.05%
|Gunman Clive 2
|Triceratops
|21.05%
|Guacamelee!
|Leaderboards
Newly Eliminated1
|40.00%
|Chaos Rings III
|Mother and Child
|40.00%
|Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
|Within the Resonating Time-Space [Nobuo Uematsu]
|40.00%
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Money Bin
|40.00%
|Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
|Quartier Diamant
|40.00%
|Dragon’s Crown
|Map [Eumyth]
|40.00%
|Device 6
|Code Erotica
|40.00%
|Stardew Valley
|The Sun Can Bend an Orange Sky
|40.00%
|Diaries of the Spaceport Janitor
|Pray for Luck
|36.84%
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
…and right back up to 47.62. It’s a tight race!
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Sunday April 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 59 is open until Sunday April 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific