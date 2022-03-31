Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 59

Group 57 Results

Spoiler 52.63% Samorost 3 Constructing the Toadstool Rocket (Floex) 52.63% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Lorule Main Theme 52.63% Ultra Street Fighter 4 Poison Theme 52.63% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Synchronization 52.63% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 113 52.63% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Evildoer Hunter Chamber of Commerce 52.63% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Monologue (Autumn ver.) 42.11% Ar Nosurge Class::EXSPHERE_NOSURGE; 36.84% Resogun Mefitis 36.84% Wheels of Aurelia Fandango 36.84% Yakuza 0 Ending Credits Music [Western Version] 36.84% Steins;Gate 0 Amadeus 36.84% Yakuza Kiwami Intelligence For Violence 36.84% Shin Megami Tensei IV Tokyo Midtown 36.84% FAST Racing NEO Daitoshi Station 36.84% Monopoly Plus Parkside Version 2 (Intense) 31.58% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Through The Canyon Road 31.58% World of Warcraft: Legion Canticle of Sacrifice 26.32% Child of Light Boss (Choral) 26.32% Pokémon X & Y Team Flare Appears! 26.32% RimWorld Tribal Assembly 26.32% ibb & obb Krabs Lont 21.05% Gunman Clive 2 Triceratops 21.05% Guacamelee! Leaderboards [collapse]

Spoiler 40.00% Chaos Rings III Mother and Child 40.00% Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force Within the Resonating Time-Space [Nobuo Uematsu] 40.00% DuckTales: Remastered Money Bin 40.00% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine Quartier Diamant 40.00% Dragon’s Crown Map [Eumyth] 40.00% Device 6 Code Erotica 40.00% Stardew Valley The Sun Can Bend an Orange Sky 40.00% Diaries of the Spaceport Janitor Pray for Luck 36.84% Resogun Mefitis 36.84% Wheels of Aurelia Fandango 36.84% Yakuza 0 Ending Credits Music [Western Version] 36.84% Steins;Gate 0 Amadeus 36.84% Yakuza Kiwami Intelligence For Violence 36.84% Shin Megami Tensei IV Tokyo Midtown 36.84% FAST Racing NEO Daitoshi Station 36.84% Monopoly Plus Parkside Version 2 (Intense) 31.58% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Through The Canyon Road 31.58% World of Warcraft: Legion Canticle of Sacrifice 26.32% Child of Light Boss (Choral) 26.32% Pokémon X & Y Team Flare Appears! 26.32% RimWorld Tribal Assembly 26.32% ibb & obb Krabs Lont 21.05% Gunman Clive 2 Triceratops 21.05% Guacamelee! Leaderboards Projected Bubble: 47.62% …and right back up to 47.62. It’s a tight race! [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Sunday April 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 59 is open until Sunday April 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

