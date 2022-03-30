Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 58

Group 56 Results
|61.11%
|Mushihimesama HD
|The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|61.11%
|Stardew Valley
|Ancient
|50.00%
|Unravel
|Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang
|50.00%
|Yakuza 0
|Pledge of Demon [Hidenori Shoji]
|50.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|World 6
|50.00%
|Undertale
|It’s Raining Somewhere Else
|44.44%
|Yakuza 0
|Cabaret Sunshine -Fake Love- [Saori Yoshida]
|44.44%
|The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone
|Mystery Man
|44.44%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Unbreakable
|38.89%
|MIND=0
|Undertaker [Yasuhiko Tachibana]
|38.89%
|Severed
|Domain of the Crows (Exploration)
|38.89%
|Firewatch
|Thorofare Hike
|38.89%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Shinkou Kaishi!
|33.33%
|Deadbolt
|Undead Man Walkin’
|33.33%
|Dying Light
|Horizon
|33.33%
|Anodyne
|Hotel
|33.33%
|Stardew Valley
|Visitor to the Unknown
|27.78%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Treasure Room
|27.78%
|RimWorld
|Riding Out
|27.78%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Shadow of Revan
|Rishi, the Oasis
|27.78%
|Read Only Memories
|Tunnel Battle
|22.22%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Petalburg City
|22.22%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Divine Love
|16.67%
|Shadowrun Returns
|Return of the Sixth World
Newly Eliminated 1
|40.00%
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|[Green Blood]
|40.00%
|Deadbolt
|Defunktorum™
|40.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Have a Break at the Café
|40.00%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Aether Paradise
|40.00%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Labyrinth I -Cerulean Woodlands
|40.00%
|Child of Light
|Off To Sleep
|40.00%
|beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
|Tamayura [DJ Noriken]
|40.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|What’s Safeguard?
|40.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Blue Destination
Projected Bubble: 47.35%
The projected bubble dropped a tier! Exciting news maybe!
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 58 will be active until Thursday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 59 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 58 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 58 is open until Thursday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific