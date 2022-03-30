Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 58

Group 56 Results

61.11% Mushihimesama HD The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
61.11% Stardew Valley Ancient
50.00% Unravel Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang
50.00% Yakuza 0 Pledge of Demon [Hidenori Shoji]
50.00% Super Mario 3D World World 6
50.00% Undertale It’s Raining Somewhere Else
44.44% Yakuza 0 Cabaret Sunshine -Fake Love- [Saori Yoshida]
44.44% The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone Mystery Man
44.44% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Unbreakable
38.89% MIND=0 Undertaker [Yasuhiko Tachibana]
38.89% Severed Domain of the Crows (Exploration)
38.89% Firewatch Thorofare Hike
38.89% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Shinkou Kaishi!
33.33% Deadbolt Undead Man Walkin’
33.33% Dying Light Horizon
33.33% Anodyne Hotel
33.33% Stardew Valley Visitor to the Unknown
27.78% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Treasure Room
27.78% RimWorld Riding Out
27.78% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Shadow of Revan Rishi, the Oasis
27.78% Read Only Memories Tunnel Battle
22.22% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Petalburg City
22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Divine Love
16.67% Shadowrun Returns Return of the Sixth World

Newly Eliminated

40.00% Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk [Green Blood]
40.00% Deadbolt Defunktorum™
40.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Have a Break at the Café
40.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Aether Paradise
40.00% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Labyrinth I -Cerulean Woodlands
40.00% Child of Light Off To Sleep
40.00% beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA Tamayura [DJ Noriken]
40.00% The Legend of Dark Witch What's Safeguard?
40.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Blue Destination
Projected Bubble: 47.35%

The projected bubble dropped a tier!

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 58 will be active until Thursday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 59 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 58 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

