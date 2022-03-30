Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 58

Group 56 Results

Spoiler 61.11% Mushihimesama HD The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] 61.11% Stardew Valley Ancient 50.00% Unravel Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang 50.00% Yakuza 0 Pledge of Demon [Hidenori Shoji] 50.00% Super Mario 3D World World 6 50.00% Undertale It’s Raining Somewhere Else 44.44% Yakuza 0 Cabaret Sunshine -Fake Love- [Saori Yoshida] 44.44% The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone Mystery Man 44.44% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Unbreakable 38.89% MIND=0 Undertaker [Yasuhiko Tachibana] 38.89% Severed Domain of the Crows (Exploration) 38.89% Firewatch Thorofare Hike 38.89% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Shinkou Kaishi! 33.33% Deadbolt Undead Man Walkin’ 33.33% Dying Light Horizon 33.33% Anodyne Hotel 33.33% Stardew Valley Visitor to the Unknown 27.78% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Treasure Room 27.78% RimWorld Riding Out 27.78% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Shadow of Revan Rishi, the Oasis 27.78% Read Only Memories Tunnel Battle 22.22% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Petalburg City 22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Divine Love 16.67% Shadowrun Returns Return of the Sixth World [collapse]

Spoiler 40.00% Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk [Green Blood] 40.00% Deadbolt Defunktorum™ 40.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Have a Break at the Café 40.00% Pokémon Sun and Moon Aether Paradise 40.00% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Labyrinth I -Cerulean Woodlands 40.00% Child of Light Off To Sleep 40.00% beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA Tamayura [DJ Noriken] 40.00% The Legend of Dark Witch What’s Safeguard? 40.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Blue Destination 38.89% MIND=0 Undertaker [Yasuhiko Tachibana] 38.89% Severed Domain of the Crows (Exploration) 38.89% Firewatch Thorofare Hike 38.89% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Shinkou Kaishi! 33.33% Deadbolt Undead Man Walkin’ 33.33% Dying Light Horizon 33.33% Anodyne Hotel 33.33% Stardew Valley Visitor to the Unknown 27.78% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Treasure Room 27.78% RimWorld Riding Out 27.78% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Shadow of Revan Rishi, the Oasis 27.78% Read Only Memories Tunnel Battle 22.22% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Petalburg City 22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Divine Love 16.67% Shadowrun Returns Return of the Sixth World Projected Bubble: 47.35% The projected bubble dropped a tier! Exciting news maybe! [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 58 will be active until Thursday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 59 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 58 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 58 is open until Thursday March 31st at 10:00PM Pacific

