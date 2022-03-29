Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 57

Group 55 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Shovel Knight High Above the Land (The Flying Machine) 57.89% Undertale Snowdin Town 52.63% SUPERBEAT XONiC CHASER [Nauts] 52.63% Laserlife Love 52.63% Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin- Omega Battle 47.37% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Adventure Begins (Arranged Version) 42.11% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hunt or Be Hunted 42.11% Enter the Gungeon Enter the Gun 42.11% Stardew Valley Nocturne of Ice 42.11% The Legend of Dark Witch Blue Heat Haze -Instrumental- 36.84% Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk A the ha lluri da [Emi Evans] 36.84% QURARE: Magic Library Sorrowful History [Nauts] 36.84% RimWorld Rough Trail 36.84% Pokémon Sun and Moon Royal Avenue 36.84% Severed Er’Khaan (Final boss theme) 36.84% Splatoon Octo Valley 31.58% Sunless Sea Elegiac 31.58% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Lowlands Away 31.58% Terraria Underground Ice 26.32% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Hello, Worker 26.32% Fire Emblem Awakening Chaos – Ablaze 26.32% Pokémon X & Y Emma’s Theme 21.05% Persona 5 Phantom 10.53% Persona 5 Desire [collapse]

Spoiler 40.00% Child of Light Down to a Dusty Plain 40.00% Final Fantasy XV Valse Di Fantastica [Yoko Shimomura] 40.00% Guacamelee! Sierra Morena 40.00% Stardew Valley Nature’s Crescendo 40.00% DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou Taiji [Boss] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] 40.00% Rain The Two and the Town 40.00% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Gum Lab 1 40.00% Oxenfree Cold Comfort 40.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Awakening Will 40.00% Freedom Planet Battle Glacier 2 36.84% Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk A the ha lluri da [Emi Evans] 36.84% QURARE: Magic Library Sorrowful History [Nauts] 36.84% RimWorld Rough Trail 36.84% Pokémon Sun and Moon Royal Avenue 36.84% Severed Er’Khaan (Final boss theme) 36.84% Splatoon Octo Valley 31.58% Sunless Sea Elegiac 31.58% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Lowlands Away 31.58% Terraria Underground Ice 26.32% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Hello, Worker 26.32% Fire Emblem Awakening Chaos – Ablaze 26.32% Pokémon X & Y Emma’s Theme 21.05% Persona 5 Phantom 10.53% Persona 5 Desire Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 57 will be active until Wednesday March 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 56 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 58 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 57 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 57 is open until Wednesday March 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

