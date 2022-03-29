Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 57

Group 55 Results

63.16% Shovel Knight High Above the Land (The Flying Machine)
57.89% Undertale Snowdin Town
52.63% SUPERBEAT XONiC CHASER [Nauts]
52.63% Laserlife Love
52.63% Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin- Omega Battle
47.37% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Adventure Begins (Arranged Version)
42.11% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hunt or Be Hunted
42.11% Enter the Gungeon Enter the Gun
42.11% Stardew Valley Nocturne of Ice
42.11% The Legend of Dark Witch Blue Heat Haze -Instrumental-
36.84% Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk A the ha lluri da [Emi Evans]
36.84% QURARE: Magic Library Sorrowful History [Nauts]
36.84% RimWorld Rough Trail
36.84% Pokémon Sun and Moon Royal Avenue
36.84% Severed Er’Khaan (Final boss theme)
36.84% Splatoon Octo Valley
31.58% Sunless Sea Elegiac
31.58% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Lowlands Away
31.58% Terraria Underground Ice
26.32% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Hello, Worker
26.32% Fire Emblem Awakening Chaos – Ablaze
26.32% Pokémon X & Y Emma’s Theme
21.05% Persona 5 Phantom
10.53% Persona 5 Desire

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 57 will be active until Wednesday March 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 56 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 58 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 57 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 57 is open until Wednesday March 30th at 10:00PM Pacific