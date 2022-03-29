Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 57

Group 55 Results
|63.16%
|Shovel Knight
|High Above the Land (The Flying Machine)
|57.89%
|Undertale
|Snowdin Town
|52.63%
|SUPERBEAT XONiC
|CHASER [Nauts]
|52.63%
|Laserlife
|Love
|52.63%
|Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
|Omega Battle
|47.37%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|The Adventure Begins (Arranged Version)
|42.11%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Hunt or Be Hunted
|42.11%
|Enter the Gungeon
|Enter the Gun
|42.11%
|Stardew Valley
|Nocturne of Ice
|42.11%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Blue Heat Haze -Instrumental-
|36.84%
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|A the ha lluri da [Emi Evans]
|36.84%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Sorrowful History [Nauts]
|36.84%
|RimWorld
|Rough Trail
|36.84%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Royal Avenue
|36.84%
|Severed
|Er’Khaan (Final boss theme)
|36.84%
|Splatoon
|Octo Valley
|31.58%
|Sunless Sea
|Elegiac
|31.58%
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|Lowlands Away
|31.58%
|Terraria
|Underground Ice
|26.32%
|Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio]
|Hello, Worker
|26.32%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Chaos – Ablaze
|26.32%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Emma’s Theme
|21.05%
|Persona 5
|Phantom
|10.53%
|Persona 5
|Desire
Newly Eliminated 1
|40.00%
|Child of Light
|Down to a Dusty Plain
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Valse Di Fantastica [Yoko Shimomura]
|40.00%
|Guacamelee!
|Sierra Morena
|40.00%
|Stardew Valley
|Nature’s Crescendo
|40.00%
|DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
|Taiji [Boss] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|40.00%
|Rain
|The Two and the Town
|40.00%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Gum Lab 1
|40.00%
|Oxenfree
|Cold Comfort
|40.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Awakening Will
|40.00%
|Freedom Planet
|Battle Glacier 2
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 57 will be active until Wednesday March 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 56 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 58 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 57 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 57 is open until Wednesday March 30th at 10:00PM Pacific