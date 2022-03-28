Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 56

Group 54 Results
|57.89%
|Heaven Variant
|Ascender [Credits]
|52.63%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Construction Destruction (Nail Man Stage)
|52.63%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act
|42.11%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Aetherpause
|42.11%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies
|Revisualization ~ Synaptic Resonance
|36.84%
|Brigador
|Rise
|36.84%
|Mario Kart 8
|Cloudtop Cruise
|31.58%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|THE END
|31.58%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Persona 4 Reincarnation Heartbeat, Heartbreak
|31.58%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Roppongi Area
|31.58%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Smokey Bear Says – For Foliage Furnace Act 2
|31.58%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Not Glamorous
|31.58%
|Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1
|Going Home [E.Q.P.]
|26.32%
|Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
|Hotel De Monaco
|26.32%
|Device 6
|Mark Magnum
|26.32%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Mario Paint Medley
|21.05%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Ride Pokémon (Land)
|21.05%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
|Shredder
|21.05%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Conquest
|21.05%
|ibb & obb
|Secret Maggot
|21.05%
|Hylics
|Piano Alternate
|15.79%
|ibb & obb
|Ghost Hop
|15.79%
|Dark Souls III
|Old Demon King
|15.79%
|ibb & obb
|Secret Baby
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday March 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 55 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday March 29th at 10:00PM Pacific