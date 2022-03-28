Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 56

Group 54 Results

57.89% Heaven Variant Ascender [Credits]
52.63% Mega Man Unlimited Construction Destruction (Nail Man Stage)
52.63% Sonic: After The Sequel World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act
42.11% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Aetherpause
42.11% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies Revisualization ~ Synaptic Resonance
36.84% Brigador Rise
36.84% Mario Kart 8 Cloudtop Cruise
31.58% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire THE END
31.58% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Persona 4 Reincarnation Heartbeat, Heartbreak
31.58% Shin Megami Tensei IV Roppongi Area
31.58% Sonic: After The Sequel Smokey Bear Says – For Foliage Furnace Act 2
31.58% The Legend of Dark Witch Not Glamorous
31.58% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Going Home [E.Q.P.]
26.32% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine Hotel De Monaco
26.32% Device 6 Mark Magnum
26.32% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Mario Paint Medley
21.05% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ride Pokémon (Land)
21.05% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Shredder
21.05% Fire Emblem Awakening Conquest
21.05% ibb & obb Secret Maggot
21.05% Hylics Piano Alternate
15.79% ibb & obb Ghost Hop
15.79% Dark Souls III Old Demon King
15.79% ibb & obb Secret Baby

Newly Eliminated 1

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday March 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 55 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday March 29th at 10:00PM Pacific