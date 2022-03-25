Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 55

Group 53 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Undertale Battle Against a True Hero 55.00% beatmania IIDX 23 copula Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule] 50.00% Risk of Rain Tropic of Cancer 45.00% Wheels of Aurelia Wheels of Aurelia 40.00% Dropsy Mothersbaugh on the Beach 40.00% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Inaba Pride Event 35.00% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Humanity’s Tale 35.00% Pokémon X & Y Professor Sycamore’s Theme 35.00% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mt. Pyre Outer Wall 30.00% DmC: Devil May Cry Never Surrender 30.00% A Story About My Uncle Main Theme 30.00% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Surf 30.00% ibb & obb Post Crow 30.00% Ori and the Blind Forest Climbing the Ginso Tree 30.00% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Rock ‘n’ Punch 30.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number She Swallowed Burning Coals 25.00% Life is Strange Max & Chloe 25.00% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Peaceful Village 25.00% Dragon Age: Inquisition Scout Lace Harding [Elizaveta Khripounova & Nick Stoubis] 20.00% Aion: Echoes of Eternity BGM 10 20.00% Project DIVA X Beginning Medley- Primary Colors [OSTER Project] 20.00% Dark Souls III Dancer of the Boreal Valley 15.00% Undertale Alphys 15.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn A Fell Air Falleth [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Monday March 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 56 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 55 is open until Monday March 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

