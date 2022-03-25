Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 55

Group 53 Results
|60.00%
|Undertale
|Battle Against a True Hero
|55.00%
|beatmania IIDX 23 copula
|Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule]
|50.00%
|Risk of Rain
|Tropic of Cancer
|45.00%
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Wheels of Aurelia
|40.00%
|Dropsy
|Mothersbaugh on the Beach
|40.00%
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Inaba Pride Event
|35.00%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Humanity’s Tale
|35.00%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Professor Sycamore’s Theme
|35.00%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Mt. Pyre Outer Wall
|30.00%
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|Never Surrender
|30.00%
|A Story About My Uncle
|Main Theme
|30.00%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Surf
|30.00%
|ibb & obb
|Post Crow
|30.00%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Climbing the Ginso Tree
|30.00%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Rock ‘n’ Punch
|30.00%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|She Swallowed Burning Coals
|25.00%
|Life is Strange
|Max & Chloe
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
|Peaceful Village
|25.00%
|Dragon Age: Inquisition
|Scout Lace Harding [Elizaveta Khripounova & Nick Stoubis]
|20.00%
|Aion: Echoes of Eternity
|BGM 10
|20.00%
|Project DIVA X
|Beginning Medley- Primary Colors [OSTER Project]
|20.00%
|Dark Souls III
|Dancer of the Boreal Valley
|15.00%
|Undertale
|Alphys
|15.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|A Fell Air Falleth
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
That’s every song below 40% gone. We’re barely halfway done! The more restricted playoff is making these songs really earn their keep.
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Monday March 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 56 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 55 is open until Monday March 28th at 10:00PM Pacific