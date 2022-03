Job Rants Thread – 3/25/2022 – Open Table

Hey all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Not much from me, this week. On one hand, we’re getting our numbers back down at my job, on the other, I’ve conked out early pretty much every day, this week, missing opportunities for both dinner and…Anything else really, so…Win some, lose some, aye?

Anyway, rant!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Stretching out on one’s bed to read a bit before making dinner invites disaster. Don’t do it!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...