Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 54

Group 52 Results

Spoiler

57.14% Bravely Second: End Layer Battle with Providence
57.14% Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Highway Showdown
47.62% Papers, Please Theme Song
47.62% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Gladion)
47.62% Pokémon Sun and Moon Vast Poni Canyon
47.62% Persona 5 Tokyo Emergency
42.86% Pocket Card Jockey Jazz Racing Jam
38.10% Rayman Legends Mansion of the Deep
38.10% Supercontinent Ltd Supercontinent Ltd
33.33% Sonic Lost World The Deadly Six Theme
33.33% Crypt of the NecroDancer Portabellohead
33.33% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 8:00 AM
33.33% Final Fantasy XV Hellfire
28.57% Hylics April Guitar
28.57% Hand of Fate Fate’s Lullaby
28.57% Hand of Fate Welcome to the Game
28.57% Tales of Xillia 2 Keep Pushing, Until the Sword is Exhausted
28.57% Pokémon X & Y Lysandre Labs
28.57% Fire Emblem Fates Dusk Falls
28.57% Assassin’s Creed: Unity Unity
23.81% Rayman Legends The Tower of Babel
19.05% Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Dracula’s Theme
19.05% Boot Hill Heroes Battle Theme A
14.29% Desktop Dungeons Desktop Done

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Sunday March 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 54 is open until Sunday March 27th at 10:00PM Pacific