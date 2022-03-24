Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 54

Group 52 Results

Spoiler 57.14% Bravely Second: End Layer Battle with Providence 57.14% Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Highway Showdown 47.62% Papers, Please Theme Song 47.62% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Gladion) 47.62% Pokémon Sun and Moon Vast Poni Canyon 47.62% Persona 5 Tokyo Emergency 42.86% Pocket Card Jockey Jazz Racing Jam 38.10% Rayman Legends Mansion of the Deep 38.10% Supercontinent Ltd Supercontinent Ltd 33.33% Sonic Lost World The Deadly Six Theme 33.33% Crypt of the NecroDancer Portabellohead 33.33% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 8:00 AM 33.33% Final Fantasy XV Hellfire 28.57% Hylics April Guitar 28.57% Hand of Fate Fate’s Lullaby 28.57% Hand of Fate Welcome to the Game 28.57% Tales of Xillia 2 Keep Pushing, Until the Sword is Exhausted 28.57% Pokémon X & Y Lysandre Labs 28.57% Fire Emblem Fates Dusk Falls 28.57% Assassin’s Creed: Unity Unity 23.81% Rayman Legends The Tower of Babel 19.05% Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Dracula’s Theme 19.05% Boot Hill Heroes Battle Theme A 14.29% Desktop Dungeons Desktop Done [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Sunday March 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 54 is open until Sunday March 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

