Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 54

Group 52 Results
|57.14%
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|Battle with Providence
|57.14%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Bowser’s Highway Showdown
|47.62%
|Papers, Please
|Theme Song
|47.62%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Battle! (Gladion)
|47.62%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Vast Poni Canyon
|47.62%
|Persona 5
|Tokyo Emergency
|42.86%
|Pocket Card Jockey
|Jazz Racing Jam
|38.10%
|Rayman Legends
|Mansion of the Deep
|38.10%
|Supercontinent Ltd
|Supercontinent Ltd
|33.33%
|Sonic Lost World
|The Deadly Six Theme
|33.33%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Portabellohead
|33.33%
|Animal Crossing: New Leaf
|8:00 AM
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Hellfire
|28.57%
|Hylics
|April Guitar
|28.57%
|Hand of Fate
|Fate’s Lullaby
|28.57%
|Hand of Fate
|Welcome to the Game
|28.57%
|Tales of Xillia 2
|Keep Pushing, Until the Sword is Exhausted
|28.57%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Lysandre Labs
|28.57%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Dusk Falls
|28.57%
|Assassin’s Creed: Unity
|Unity
|23.81%
|Rayman Legends
|The Tower of Babel
|19.05%
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
|Dracula’s Theme
|19.05%
|Boot Hill Heroes
|Battle Theme A
|14.29%
|Desktop Dungeons
|Desktop Done
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Sunday March 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 54 is open until Sunday March 27th at 10:00PM Pacific