Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 53

Group 51 Results
|57.14%
|Samorost 3
|Going on an Adventure (Floex)
|57.14%
|Resogun
|Exitium
|52.38%
|Undertale
|Spear of Justice
|52.38%
|Entwined
|Water
|47.62%
|Civilization VI
|Sogno di Volare (The Dream of Flight)
|42.86%
|Rayman Legends
|Grannies’ World Tour
|38.10%
|Tales of Xillia
|The World Sinking into Darkness
|33.33%
|Amplitude
|Dreamer
|33.33%
|BioShock Infinite
|AD
|33.33%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Tree When We Sat Once [Mikolai Stroinski]
|33.33%
|Hylics
|Boat
|28.57%
|Ar Nosurge
|Ar-ciel Ar-manaf
|28.57%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Watermelon
|28.57%
|Freedom Planet
|Thermal Base 2
|28.57%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Re- GREEN GREENS
|23.81%
|Sonic Lost World
|Tornado Time
|23.81%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Vagabond [Marcin Przybyłowicz]
|23.81%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Dethskullk Jam
|19.05%
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
|Path of the Drowned
|19.05%
|Alien: Isolation
|Alien Reveal
|19.05%
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|Lilliths Club
|19.05%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Practical Exam
|14.29%
|Assassin’s Creed: Unity
|The Final Target
|14.29%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Route 18
Newly Eliminated 1
|38.89%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|The Schizophrenic Tower – For Moon Mansion Boss Act
|38.89%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Infiltration
|38.89%
|King’s Quest
|The Adventure Begins
|38.89%
|Animal Crossing: New Leaf
|4:00 AM
|38.89%
|Freedom Planet
|Dragon Valley 2
|38.89%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Old Battlefield
|38.10%
|Tales of Xillia
|The World Sinking into Darkness
|33.33%
|Amplitude
|Dreamer
|33.33%
|BioShock Infinite
|AD
|33.33%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Tree When We Sat Once [Mikolai Stroinski]
|33.33%
|Hylics
|Boat
|28.57%
|Ar Nosurge
|Ar-ciel Ar-manaf
|28.57%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Watermelon
|28.57%
|Freedom Planet
|Thermal Base 2
|28.57%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Re- GREEN GREENS
|23.81%
|Sonic Lost World
|Tornado Time
|23.81%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Vagabond [Marcin Przybyłowicz]
|23.81%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Dethskullk Jam
|19.05%
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
|Path of the Drowned
|19.05%
|Alien: Isolation
|Alien Reveal
|19.05%
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|Lilliths Club
|19.05%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Practical Exam
|14.29%
|Assassin’s Creed: Unity
|The Final Target
|14.29%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Route 18
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday March 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday March 24th at 10:00PM Pacific