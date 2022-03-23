Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 53

Group 51 Results

Spoiler 57.14% Samorost 3 Going on an Adventure (Floex) 57.14% Resogun Exitium 52.38% Undertale Spear of Justice 52.38% Entwined Water 47.62% Civilization VI Sogno di Volare (The Dream of Flight) 42.86% Rayman Legends Grannies’ World Tour 38.10% Tales of Xillia The World Sinking into Darkness 33.33% Amplitude Dreamer 33.33% BioShock Infinite AD 33.33% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Tree When We Sat Once [Mikolai Stroinski] 33.33% Hylics Boat 28.57% Ar Nosurge Ar-ciel Ar-manaf 28.57% BattleBlock Theater Watermelon 28.57% Freedom Planet Thermal Base 2 28.57% Kirby Planet Robobot Re- GREEN GREENS 23.81% Sonic Lost World Tornado Time 23.81% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Vagabond [Marcin Przybyłowicz] 23.81% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Dethskullk Jam 19.05% Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Path of the Drowned 19.05% Alien: Isolation Alien Reveal 19.05% DmC: Devil May Cry Lilliths Club 19.05% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Practical Exam 14.29% Assassin’s Creed: Unity The Final Target 14.29% Pokémon X & Y Route 18 [collapse]

Spoiler 38.89% Sonic: After The Sequel The Schizophrenic Tower – For Moon Mansion Boss Act 38.89% Pokémon Sun and Moon Infiltration 38.89% King’s Quest The Adventure Begins 38.89% Animal Crossing: New Leaf 4:00 AM 38.89% Freedom Planet Dragon Valley 2 38.89% Fire Emblem Awakening Old Battlefield 38.10% Tales of Xillia The World Sinking into Darkness 33.33% Amplitude Dreamer 33.33% BioShock Infinite AD 33.33% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Tree When We Sat Once [Mikolai Stroinski] 33.33% Hylics Boat 28.57% Ar Nosurge Ar-ciel Ar-manaf 28.57% BattleBlock Theater Watermelon 28.57% Freedom Planet Thermal Base 2 28.57% Kirby Planet Robobot Re- GREEN GREENS 23.81% Sonic Lost World Tornado Time 23.81% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Vagabond [Marcin Przybyłowicz] 23.81% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Dethskullk Jam 19.05% Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Path of the Drowned 19.05% Alien: Isolation Alien Reveal 19.05% DmC: Devil May Cry Lilliths Club 19.05% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Practical Exam 14.29% Assassin’s Creed: Unity The Final Target 14.29% Pokémon X & Y Route 18 Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday March 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday March 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...