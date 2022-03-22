Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 52

Group 50 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Risk of Rain Arctic Oscillation 57.89% Stardew Valley Dance of the Moonlight Jellies 57.89% Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Battlefield ~ Starting Up [Normal Battle Theme] 52.63% Robotics;Notes Robotics Notes -Start!- 52.63% VA-11 Hall-A Dawn Approaches 47.37% Time and Eternity Final Boss Theme 47.37% Ar Nosurge Lxa ti-cia 42.11% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Dance! 42.11% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Forged in Fire 42.11% Sunless Sea Hope is an Anchor 42.11% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Boss Battle 36.84% Sunless Sea Dark Sailing 36.84% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Awakening 36.84% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Team Skull Boss) [feat. KYOtaro] 36.84% Child of Light Path of the Eclipse 31.58% Destiny The Last Array 31.58% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Sky Realm 26.32% Mighty No. 9 The Machine Draws Near (Robot Factory Stage) 21.05% Antichamber Dying World 21.05% Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Titanic Struggle 21.05% Bayonetta 2 Theme of Bayonetta 2 – Tomorrow is Mine 15.79% Alien: Isolation Main Menu 15.79% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Eternal Throne Battle Over Voss 10.53% Fire Emblem Fates Raging Dark Winds [collapse]

Spoiler 38.89% Armikrog Theme Armikrog regurgitated, reconstructed, remixed, and reprised 38.89% Freedom Planet Trap Hideout 2 38.89% Rocket League Breathing Underwater (Ether Remix) 38.89% Undertale Uwa!! So Temperate♫ 38.89% Kirby Planet Robobot Pink Ball Activate 38.10% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Sky’s Theme 38.10% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Title 38.10% Mario Kart 8 Thwomp Ruins 38.10% Duet: Encore Chapters Start Again 38.10% Tokyo Xanadu Liberation Drive 38.10% Ni No Kuni Battle II 36.84% Sunless Sea Dark Sailing 36.84% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Awakening 36.84% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Team Skull Boss) [feat. KYOtaro] 36.84% Child of Light Path of the Eclipse 31.58% Destiny The Last Array 31.58% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Sky Realm 26.32% Mighty No. 9 The Machine Draws Near (Robot Factory Stage) 21.05% Antichamber Dying World 21.05% Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Titanic Struggle 21.05% Bayonetta 2 Theme of Bayonetta 2 – Tomorrow is Mine 15.79% Alien: Isolation Main Menu 15.79% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Eternal Throne Battle Over Voss 10.53% Fire Emblem Fates Raging Dark Winds Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 52 will be active until Wednesday March 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 51 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 53 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 52 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 52 is open until Wednesday March 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

