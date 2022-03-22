Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 52

Group 50 Results
|63.16%
|Risk of Rain
|Arctic Oscillation
|57.89%
|Stardew Valley
|Dance of the Moonlight Jellies
|57.89%
|Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
|Battlefield ~ Starting Up [Normal Battle Theme]
|52.63%
|Robotics;Notes
|Robotics Notes -Start!-
|52.63%
|VA-11 Hall-A
|Dawn Approaches
|47.37%
|Time and Eternity
|Final Boss Theme
|47.37%
|Ar Nosurge
|Lxa ti-cia
|42.11%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Dance!
|42.11%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Forged in Fire
|42.11%
|Sunless Sea
|Hope is an Anchor
|42.11%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Boss Battle
|36.84%
|Sunless Sea
|Dark Sailing
|36.84%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Awakening
|36.84%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Battle! (Team Skull Boss) [feat. KYOtaro]
|36.84%
|Child of Light
|Path of the Eclipse
|31.58%
|Destiny
|The Last Array
|31.58%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Sky Realm
|26.32%
|Mighty No. 9
|The Machine Draws Near (Robot Factory Stage)
|21.05%
|Antichamber
|Dying World
|21.05%
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
|Titanic Struggle
|21.05%
|Bayonetta 2
|Theme of Bayonetta 2 – Tomorrow is Mine
|15.79%
|Alien: Isolation
|Main Menu
|15.79%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Eternal Throne
|Battle Over Voss
|10.53%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Raging Dark Winds
Newly Eliminated 1
|38.89%
|Armikrog
|Theme Armikrog regurgitated, reconstructed, remixed, and reprised
|38.89%
|Freedom Planet
|Trap Hideout 2
|38.89%
|Rocket League
|Breathing Underwater (Ether Remix)
|38.89%
|Undertale
|Uwa!! So Temperate♫
|38.89%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Pink Ball Activate
|38.10%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Sky’s Theme
|38.10%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Title
|38.10%
|Mario Kart 8
|Thwomp Ruins
|38.10%
|Duet: Encore Chapters
|Start Again
|38.10%
|Tokyo Xanadu
|Liberation Drive
|38.10%
|Ni No Kuni
|Battle II
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 52 will be active until Wednesday March 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 51 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 53 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 52 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 52 is open until Wednesday March 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific