Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 51

Group 49 Results

Spoiler

66.67% Shovel Knight Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage
66.67% Risk of Rain Monsoon
61.11% Bayonetta 2 Let’s Dance, Boys! 2nd Climax Version
55.56% Fire Emblem Awakening Don’t Speak Her Name
50.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth We Bring Glory to ZAXON
44.44% 6180 the moon The Moon
44.44% Moon Hunters Outsiders at the Inn
44.44% Costume Quest 2 Bayou Crossroads
44.44% Hohokum Michna – Increasing Ambition
44.44% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Snowflakes Narasaki Remix
38.89% Rocket League Breathing Underwater (Ether Remix)
38.89% Undertale Uwa!! So Temperate♫
38.89% Kirby Planet Robobot Pink Ball Activate
33.33% Mario Kart 8 Hyrule Circuit
33.33% Valley Life Yet In These Metal Bones
27.78% Shin Megami Tensei IV Naraku Upper Strata
27.78% QURARE: Magic Library The Q World [Nauts]
27.78% Ni No Kuni Labyrinth
22.22% Project DIVA Arcade Decorator [kz/livetune]
22.22% DuckTales: Remastered African Mines
22.22% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Fealty
22.22% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Main Theme
16.67% DmC: Devil May Cry Gotta Go
11.11% Demon Gaze Eyes on Fran

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler

38.10% Axiom Verge The Axiom
38.10% Element4l Island, Bonfire, Lake
38.10% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Almighty Bhunivelze
38.10% King’s Quest King’s Quest Improvisation
38.10% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C4
38.10% Read Only Memories Street Action
38.10% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Sansankudo
38.10% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Irrepressible Dignity
38.10% Splatoon I Am Octavio Phase 3
38.10% The Legend of Dark Witch Sanctuary
38.10% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Song of the Sword-Dancer [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival]
38.10% Pikmin 3 Fruit Analysis
38.10% Heroine’s Quest Sightseeing
33.33% Mario Kart 8 Hyrule Circuit
33.33% Valley Life Yet In These Metal Bones
27.78% Shin Megami Tensei IV Naraku Upper Strata
27.78% QURARE: Magic Library The Q World [Nauts]
27.78% Ni No Kuni Labyrinth
22.22% Project DIVA Arcade Decorator [kz/livetune]
22.22% DuckTales: Remastered African Mines
22.22% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Fealty
22.22% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Main Theme
16.67% DmC: Devil May Cry Gotta Go
11.11% Demon Gaze Eyes on Fran

Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday March 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 50 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday March 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific