Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 51

Group 49 Results
|66.67%
|Shovel Knight
|Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage
|66.67%
|Risk of Rain
|Monsoon
|61.11%
|Bayonetta 2
|Let’s Dance, Boys! 2nd Climax Version
|55.56%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Don’t Speak Her Name
|50.00%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|We Bring Glory to ZAXON
|44.44%
|6180 the moon
|The Moon
|44.44%
|Moon Hunters
|Outsiders at the Inn
|44.44%
|Costume Quest 2
|Bayou Crossroads
|44.44%
|Hohokum
|Michna – Increasing Ambition
|44.44%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Snowflakes Narasaki Remix
|38.89%
|Rocket League
|Breathing Underwater (Ether Remix)
|38.89%
|Undertale
|Uwa!! So Temperate♫
|38.89%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Pink Ball Activate
|33.33%
|Mario Kart 8
|Hyrule Circuit
|33.33%
|Valley
|Life Yet In These Metal Bones
|27.78%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Naraku Upper Strata
|27.78%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|The Q World [Nauts]
|27.78%
|Ni No Kuni
|Labyrinth
|22.22%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Decorator [kz/livetune]
|22.22%
|DuckTales: Remastered
|African Mines
|22.22%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Fealty
|22.22%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Main Theme
|16.67%
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|Gotta Go
|11.11%
|Demon Gaze
|Eyes on Fran
Newly Eliminated 1
|38.10%
|Axiom Verge
|The Axiom
|38.10%
|Element4l
|Island, Bonfire, Lake
|38.10%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Almighty Bhunivelze
|38.10%
|King’s Quest
|King’s Quest Improvisation
|38.10%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle C4
|38.10%
|Read Only Memories
|Street Action
|38.10%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Sansankudo
|38.10%
|Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
|Irrepressible Dignity
|38.10%
|Splatoon
|I Am Octavio Phase 3
|38.10%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Sanctuary
|38.10%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Song of the Sword-Dancer [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival]
|38.10%
|Pikmin 3
|Fruit Analysis
|38.10%
|Heroine’s Quest
|Sightseeing
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday March 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 50 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday March 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific