Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 51

Group 49 Results

Spoiler 66.67% Shovel Knight Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage 66.67% Risk of Rain Monsoon 61.11% Bayonetta 2 Let’s Dance, Boys! 2nd Climax Version 55.56% Fire Emblem Awakening Don’t Speak Her Name 50.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth We Bring Glory to ZAXON 44.44% 6180 the moon The Moon 44.44% Moon Hunters Outsiders at the Inn 44.44% Costume Quest 2 Bayou Crossroads 44.44% Hohokum Michna – Increasing Ambition 44.44% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Snowflakes Narasaki Remix 38.89% Rocket League Breathing Underwater (Ether Remix) 38.89% Undertale Uwa!! So Temperate♫ 38.89% Kirby Planet Robobot Pink Ball Activate 33.33% Mario Kart 8 Hyrule Circuit 33.33% Valley Life Yet In These Metal Bones 27.78% Shin Megami Tensei IV Naraku Upper Strata 27.78% QURARE: Magic Library The Q World [Nauts] 27.78% Ni No Kuni Labyrinth 22.22% Project DIVA Arcade Decorator [kz/livetune] 22.22% DuckTales: Remastered African Mines 22.22% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Fealty 22.22% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Main Theme 16.67% DmC: Devil May Cry Gotta Go 11.11% Demon Gaze Eyes on Fran [collapse]

Spoiler 38.10% Axiom Verge The Axiom 38.10% Element4l Island, Bonfire, Lake 38.10% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Almighty Bhunivelze 38.10% King’s Quest King’s Quest Improvisation 38.10% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C4 38.10% Read Only Memories Street Action 38.10% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Sansankudo 38.10% Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Irrepressible Dignity 38.10% Splatoon I Am Octavio Phase 3 38.10% The Legend of Dark Witch Sanctuary 38.10% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Song of the Sword-Dancer [Marcin Przybyłowicz & Percival] 38.10% Pikmin 3 Fruit Analysis 38.10% Heroine’s Quest Sightseeing 33.33% Mario Kart 8 Hyrule Circuit 33.33% Valley Life Yet In These Metal Bones 27.78% Shin Megami Tensei IV Naraku Upper Strata 27.78% QURARE: Magic Library The Q World [Nauts] 27.78% Ni No Kuni Labyrinth 22.22% Project DIVA Arcade Decorator [kz/livetune] 22.22% DuckTales: Remastered African Mines 22.22% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Fealty 22.22% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Main Theme 16.67% DmC: Devil May Cry Gotta Go 11.11% Demon Gaze Eyes on Fran Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday March 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 50 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday March 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

