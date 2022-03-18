Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 50

Group 48 Results

Spoiler 73.68% Mario Kart 8 Big Blue 52.63% AG Drive AG Drive [Burt Kane] 52.63% Shovel Knight A Cool Reception (The Stranded Ship) 47.37% Stella Glow Xeno 42.11% The Wolf Among Us The Big Bad Wolf 42.11% Kirby Planet Robobot Dark Reproduction 36.84% Fire Emblem Awakening Main Theme (Beach) 36.84% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Coexistence 36.84% Final Fantasy XV Apocalypsis Noctis 36.84% Mega Man Unlimited Climb the Walls (Occupied Wily Fortress Stage 1) 36.84% Broken Age Welcome to Merriloft 36.84% Gone Home The House, Pt. 2 36.84% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Fallen Empire Mother vs. Daughter 31.58% Freedom Planet Fortune Night 1 31.58% Fire Emblem Fates No Justice 31.58% Stardew Valley A Flicker in the Deep 31.58% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies Investigation – Core 2013 26.32% Hand of Fate Deal of the Millenia 21.05% Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Like a Butterfly [Hyd Lunch] 21.05% Zero Time Dilemma Confession 2nd Mix 21.05% Project DIVA Arcade Ageage Again [Mitchie M] 21.05% Tales of Hearts R Triverse Gate – EX Dungeon [Kazuhiro Nakamura] 21.05% DmC: Devil May Cry Gimme Death Race 15.79% Pokémon X & Y Lumiose City [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Monday March 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 51 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 50 is open until Monday March 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

