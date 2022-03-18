Job Rants Thread – 3/18/2022 – Lost Hour, Lost Week

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friiiiiiaaaaaaawn –

Sorry. Haven’t slept well this week due to Daylight Saving Time taking effect here in the U.S. Indeed, I daresay that I haven’t felt rested once, this week. and frankly, my work has suffered for it.

…Okay, that’s actually a lie. My work has suffered for a whole host of reasons, lately, (Mostly related to the job itself) but that hasn’t been a major contributing factor. It’s probably more accurate to say that it certainly hasn’t helped the malaise and general lack of enthusiasm that I and many of my co-workers have already been feeling, and the constant feeling of fatigue has just been acting as the cherry on top of the bureaucratic banana-split shit sundae that is what we do. Is DST going to be a permanent thing? Frankly, I don’t know and, at this point, I really don’t much care. While seeing the sun when I leave the office is admittedly a good feeling, I’d rather I felt the same being there in the first place.

Anyway…

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: While it might take only a second to reset your regular clocks, your internal one ends up taking a lot longer.

