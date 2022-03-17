Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 49

Group 47 Results

Spoiler 64.71% Crypt of the NecroDancer Konga Conga Kappa 47.06% LEGO Dimensions: Portal 2 Level Pack You Wouldn’t Know 47.06% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Streamworks 41.18% Enter the Gungeon Oubliette Sting 41.18% Deadbolt Heynong Man 41.18% Oxenfree Alsos 41.18% Until Dawn O’Death Theme [Amy Van Roekel] 35.29% Guacamelee! Final Boss 35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn I Am the Sea 35.29% Civilization: Beyond Earth The Fungal Planet 35.29% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Fortress Boss (Super Mario World) 35.29% Persona 5 Life Goes On 29.41% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Walkabout 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Fallen Angel 29.41% Crypt of the NecroDancer Styx and Stones 29.41% Undertale Can You Really Call This a Hotel I Didn’t Receive a Mint on My Pillow 23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Metal 23.53% Crypt of the NecroDancer Metalmancy (Death Metal) 23.53% SUPERBEAT XONiC Nodding Hawk [M2U] 23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Weeping City of Mhach Calm Theme 23.53% Hyrule Warriors Into the Greenwood 23.53% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Digi-Farm 23.53% Device 6 Alpha, Beta, Cocktail 11.76% Fire Emblem Awakening Training – Galvanised [collapse]

38.10% Freedom Planet Dragon Valley 1 38.10% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Downtown 37.50% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 4 Top Down 36.84% Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Logique 36.84% Rhythm Heaven Megamix First Contact 36.84% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Joy – In the Labyrinth 36.84% Grand Kingdom Wagon Ride [Azusa Chiba] Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 44 is open until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

