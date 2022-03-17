Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 49

Group 47 Results
|64.71%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Konga Conga Kappa
|47.06%
|LEGO Dimensions: Portal 2 Level Pack
|You Wouldn’t Know
|47.06%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Streamworks
|41.18%
|Enter the Gungeon
|Oubliette Sting
|41.18%
|Deadbolt
|Heynong Man
|41.18%
|Oxenfree
|Alsos
|41.18%
|Until Dawn
|O’Death Theme [Amy Van Roekel]
|35.29%
|Guacamelee!
|Final Boss
|35.29%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|I Am the Sea
|35.29%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|The Fungal Planet
|35.29%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Fortress Boss (Super Mario World)
|35.29%
|Persona 5
|Life Goes On
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
|Walkabout
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Fallen Angel
|29.41%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Styx and Stones
|29.41%
|Undertale
|Can You Really Call This a Hotel I Didn’t Receive a Mint on My Pillow
|23.53%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Metal
|23.53%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Metalmancy (Death Metal)
|23.53%
|SUPERBEAT XONiC
|Nodding Hawk [M2U]
|23.53%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Weeping City of Mhach Calm Theme
|23.53%
|Hyrule Warriors
|Into the Greenwood
|23.53%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Digi-Farm
|23.53%
|Device 6
|Alpha, Beta, Cocktail
|11.76%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Training – Galvanised
Newly Eliminated1
|38.10%
|Freedom Planet
|Dragon Valley 1
|38.10%
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Downtown
|37.50%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Area 4 Top Down
|36.84%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Logique
|36.84%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|First Contact
|36.84%
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Joy – In the Labyrinth
|36.84%
|Grand Kingdom
|Wagon Ride [Azusa Chiba]
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 44 is open until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific