Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 49

Group 47 Results

64.71% Crypt of the NecroDancer Konga Conga Kappa
47.06% LEGO Dimensions: Portal 2 Level Pack You Wouldn’t Know
47.06% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Streamworks
41.18% Enter the Gungeon Oubliette Sting
41.18% Deadbolt Heynong Man
41.18% Oxenfree Alsos
41.18% Until Dawn O’Death Theme [Amy Van Roekel]
35.29% Guacamelee! Final Boss
35.29% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn I Am the Sea
35.29% Civilization: Beyond Earth The Fungal Planet
35.29% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Fortress Boss (Super Mario World)
35.29% Persona 5 Life Goes On
29.41% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Walkabout
29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Fallen Angel
29.41% Crypt of the NecroDancer Styx and Stones
29.41% Undertale Can You Really Call This a Hotel I Didn’t Receive a Mint on My Pillow
23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Metal
23.53% Crypt of the NecroDancer Metalmancy (Death Metal)
23.53% SUPERBEAT XONiC Nodding Hawk [M2U]
23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Weeping City of Mhach Calm Theme
23.53% Hyrule Warriors Into the Greenwood
23.53% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Digi-Farm
23.53% Device 6 Alpha, Beta, Cocktail
11.76% Fire Emblem Awakening Training – Galvanised

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 44 will be active until Sunday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 43 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 45 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 44 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

