Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 48

Group 46 Results
|72.22%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Future Club
|61.11%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Decade Dance
|55.56%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Boutique
|44.44%
|VA-11 Hall-A
|A Gaze That Invited Disaster
|44.44%
|The Swindle
|Bish Bash Bosh (The Swindle) Alarm
|44.44%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Remorse (Carpenter Brut Remix)
|44.44%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Light of Nibel
|44.44%
|Dissidia Final Fantasy [Arcade]
|Massive Explosion [Instrumental] [Takeharu Ishimoto]
|44.44%
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Preferivo Stare Sola
|38.89%
|Freedom Planet
|Trap Hideout 2
|33.33%
|Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
|Sunrise and Smile
|33.33%
|Yakuza 0
|Misery Comes On Beat
|33.33%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Soaring Mirages
|27.78%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Nightosphere 3
|27.78%
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|Alien Manifestation [Instrumental]
|27.78%
|Read Only Memories
|Do It 4 The Moolah
|27.78%
|Drakengard 3
|The Forgotten
|22.22%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Last Surviving Wilderness
|22.22%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Bad Ending
|22.22%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Boss Battle
|22.22%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Heahea City (Day)
|16.67%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Beyond Permafrost
|16.67%
|Octodad: Dadliest Catch
|Blub Choir
|11.11%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|Fire Escape Waltz
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday March 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday March 17th at 10:00PM Pacific