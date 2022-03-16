Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 48

Group 46 Results

Spoiler 72.22% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Future Club 61.11% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Decade Dance 55.56% Pokémon X & Y Boutique 44.44% VA-11 Hall-A A Gaze That Invited Disaster 44.44% The Swindle Bish Bash Bosh (The Swindle) Alarm 44.44% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Remorse (Carpenter Brut Remix) 44.44% Ori and the Blind Forest Light of Nibel 44.44% Dissidia Final Fantasy [Arcade] Massive Explosion [Instrumental] [Takeharu Ishimoto] 44.44% Wheels of Aurelia Preferivo Stare Sola 38.89% Freedom Planet Trap Hideout 2 33.33% Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Sunrise and Smile 33.33% Yakuza 0 Misery Comes On Beat 33.33% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Soaring Mirages 27.78% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Nightosphere 3 27.78% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 Alien Manifestation [Instrumental] 27.78% Read Only Memories Do It 4 The Moolah 27.78% Drakengard 3 The Forgotten 22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Last Surviving Wilderness 22.22% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Bad Ending 22.22% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Boss Battle 22.22% Pokémon Sun and Moon Heahea City (Day) 16.67% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Beyond Permafrost 16.67% Octodad: Dadliest Catch Blub Choir 11.11% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Fire Escape Waltz [collapse]

Spoiler 36.84% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Beginner’s Room 36.84% Dragon Age: Inquisition Enchanter [Elizaveta Khripounova & Nick Stoubis] 36.84% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Nova Chrysalia [Mitsuto Suzuki] 36.84% Bayonetta 2 The Water Capital of Noatun 36.84% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine Discotheque Rouge 36.84% ChäoS;Child LAST LINE -SHIBUYA- 36.84% Borderlands: The Pre-sequel Celestial Spaceport 36.84% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Sawmill Thrill 36.84% Persona 5 Jaldabaoth 36.84% Severed Home 33.33% Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Sunrise and Smile 33.33% Yakuza 0 Misery Comes On Beat 33.33% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Soaring Mirages 27.78% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Nightosphere 3 27.78% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 Alien Manifestation [Instrumental] 27.78% Read Only Memories Do It 4 The Moolah 27.78% Drakengard 3 The Forgotten 22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Last Surviving Wilderness 22.22% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Bad Ending 22.22% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Boss Battle 22.22% Pokémon Sun and Moon Heahea City (Day) 16.67% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Beyond Permafrost 16.67% Octodad: Dadliest Catch Blub Choir 11.11% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Fire Escape Waltz Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday March 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday March 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

