Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 48

Group 46 Results

72.22% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Future Club
61.11% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Decade Dance
55.56% Pokémon X & Y Boutique
44.44% VA-11 Hall-A A Gaze That Invited Disaster
44.44% The Swindle Bish Bash Bosh (The Swindle) Alarm
44.44% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Remorse (Carpenter Brut Remix)
44.44% Ori and the Blind Forest Light of Nibel
44.44% Dissidia Final Fantasy [Arcade] Massive Explosion [Instrumental] [Takeharu Ishimoto]
44.44% Wheels of Aurelia Preferivo Stare Sola
38.89% Freedom Planet Trap Hideout 2
33.33% Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Sunrise and Smile
33.33% Yakuza 0 Misery Comes On Beat
33.33% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Soaring Mirages
27.78% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Nightosphere 3
27.78% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 Alien Manifestation [Instrumental]
27.78% Read Only Memories Do It 4 The Moolah
27.78% Drakengard 3 The Forgotten
22.22% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Last Surviving Wilderness
22.22% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Bad Ending
22.22% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Boss Battle
22.22% Pokémon Sun and Moon Heahea City (Day)
16.67% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Beyond Permafrost
16.67% Octodad: Dadliest Catch Blub Choir
11.11% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded Fire Escape Waltz

Newly Eliminated 1

36.84% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Beginner’s Room
36.84% Dragon Age: Inquisition Enchanter [Elizaveta Khripounova & Nick Stoubis]
36.84% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Nova Chrysalia [Mitsuto Suzuki]
36.84% Bayonetta 2 The Water Capital of Noatun
36.84% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine Discotheque Rouge
36.84% ChäoS;Child LAST LINE -SHIBUYA-
36.84% Borderlands: The Pre-sequel Celestial Spaceport
36.84% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Sawmill Thrill
36.84% Persona 5 Jaldabaoth
36.84% Severed Home
Projected Bubble: 47.62%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday March 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday March 17th at 10:00PM Pacific