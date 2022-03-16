AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

Today’s subclass for discussion is the Knowledge Domain Cleric. These Clerics serve deities that value learning and understanding above all. Some of these gods teach that knowledge should be gathered and share freely in public libraries, while others hoard secrets for themselves. Either way, followers of these gods take up adventuring to seek out ancient tomes and esoteric lore.

All Clerics gain access to a list of Domain Spells as you reach certain levels. These spells are automatically prepared each day and don’t count towards the number of spells you can prepare. For the Knowledge Domain, the list includes Command and Identify at 1st level, Augury and Suggestion at 3rd, Nondetection and Speak With Dead at 5th, Arcane Eye and Confusion at 7th, and Legend Lore and Scrying at 9th level.

Starting at level 1, you also have the Blessings of Knowledge, which allows you to learn two languages of your choice, as well gain proficiency with any two of the following skills: Arcana, History, Religion, or Nature. Your proficiency bonus is doubled for those two skills as well.

At level 2, you can use your Channel Divinity feature to gain Knowledge of the Ages. As an action, you can tap into a well of divine knowledge and gain proficiency in any one skill or tool for 10 minutes.

At 6th level, you can also use your Channel Divinity to Read Thoughts. As an action, you can force one creature within 60 feet of you to make a WIS saving throw. If the creature fails, you can read its surface thoughts for 1 minute, as long as the creature is within 60 feet of you. During this time, you can use your action to cast the Suggestion spell on the creature without expending a spell slot. The creature automatically fails its save against the spell. Note that if the target succeeds on the original saving throw, it can’t be targeted by this ability again until you compete a long rest.

At level 8, you gain Potent Spellcasting, which allows you to add your WIS modifier to the damage rolls from your cantrips.

Finally, at 17th level, you can call up Visions of the Past relating to an object or an area. You can spend a number of minutes equal to your WS modifier in meditation and prayer, calling up dreamlike visions of recent events. You must maintain concentration on this effect for the duration. If you are reading an object, you must hold it as you meditate. After 1 minute, you learn how the object’s owner acquired and lost the object, as well as the most recent significant event concerning the object and its owner. If the object was owned by another creature in the recent past (within a number of days equal to your WIS score), you can spend 1 additional minute in meditation for each previous owner to learn the same information about them. Alternatively, you can use this feature to read the area around you in a 50-foot cube. For each minute spent meditating, you learn one significant event that recently (with a number of days equal to your WIS score) occurred in the area, beginning with the most recent. You can use this ability only once per short or long rest.

Players and Characters Wafflicious is in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include: JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Inquisitive Rogue/Fighter), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals

CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Alchemist Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker

TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Spirits Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist

Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection

The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues

Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Berserker Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe

We were down a couple of players this week, so we just played some games on Board Game Arena instead of running D&D. We played a couple rounds of Azul and Tokaido. I’d definitely recommend both games, they were lots of fun.

In Azul, players take turns drafting different colored tiles to place on their game boards in different patterns. At the end of each round, points are scored for how many tiles are placed, as well as their positions, with bonuses if you complete a full row or column, or if you’ve covered all of the spaces of a particular color. Points are lost if you are forced to take tiles that you can’t use. When all the tiles are gone, the player with most points wins.

In Tokaido, the players move their tokens along a track representing the Tokaido Road in Japan. The goal isn’t necessarily to reach the end of the road first, but rather to be the player to discover the most interesting and varied things on the way. At each stop, you can buy souvenirs, eat fine meals, or take in a beautiful panorama, each earning points in various ways. The turn order depends on your position on the track, with the active player being the one who is farthest behind at any time. So you get more turns if you move slower, but you may be forced to skip over some stops while other players are occupying them. At the end of the road, the player with the most points (earned by completing sets of various cards along the way) is the winner.

