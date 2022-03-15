Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 47

Group 45 Results
|61.11%
|Q*bert Rebooted
|Level Song Four
|61.11%
|I Am Setsuna
|Rare
|61.11%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Heaven Norihiko Hibino Remix
|55.56%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|The Cyber Sleuth
|50.00%
|The Banner Saga 2
|Our Steps, To The Night
|50.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Beep Block Skyway
|50.00%
|Axiom Verge
|Without Place
|50.00%
|Splatoon
|Quick Start
|44.44%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Eden
|38.89%
|Armikrog
|Theme Armikrog regurgitated, reconstructed, remixed, and reprised
|33.33%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Something Eroding
|33.33%
|Minecraft: Story Mode
|No More Creepers (Instrumental #3)
|27.78%
|Torment: Tides of Numenara
|Final Journey
|27.78%
|Hyrule Warriors
|Kakariko Village
|27.78%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 104
|27.78%
|The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
|Crystal Dungeon
|27.78%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Thunder Rolls
|27.78%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Eternal Throne
|The Eternal Alliance
|27.78%
|Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa
|Ice Floes
|22.22%
|Saints Row IV
|Opposites Attract Cover [Laura Bailey, Arif S. Kinchen]
|22.22%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Sumo Brothers
|16.67%
|Teslagrad
|Art Deco
|16.67%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Mystery Jungle
|11.11%
|Destiny
|Main Theme
Newly Eliminated 1
|36.36%
|Undertale
|Waterfall
|36.36%
|Yakuza 0
|Archnemesis [Hidenori Shoji]
|36.36%
|The Wolf Among Us
|Bigby’s Place
|36.36%
|The Swindle
|Got Me a Snakesman! (Warehouse District 1) Calm
|36.36%
|DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
|Ran [Stage 1] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|36.36%
|Transistor
|Gold Leaf
|36.36%
|Caligula Effect
|Sadistic Queen[CyoucyoP]
|36.36%
|Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1
|Photowall [Spike]
|36.36%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|The Factory
|36.36%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Prelude to a Bloody Battle
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 47 will be active until Wednesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 46 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 48 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 47 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 47 is open until Wednesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific