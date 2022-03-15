Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 47

Group 45 Results

Spoiler 61.11% Q*bert Rebooted Level Song Four 61.11% I Am Setsuna Rare 61.11% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Heaven Norihiko Hibino Remix 55.56% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth The Cyber Sleuth 50.00% The Banner Saga 2 Our Steps, To The Night 50.00% Super Mario 3D World Beep Block Skyway 50.00% Axiom Verge Without Place 50.00% Splatoon Quick Start 44.44% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Eden 38.89% Armikrog Theme Armikrog regurgitated, reconstructed, remixed, and reprised 33.33% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Something Eroding 33.33% Minecraft: Story Mode No More Creepers (Instrumental #3) 27.78% Torment: Tides of Numenara Final Journey 27.78% Hyrule Warriors Kakariko Village 27.78% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 104 27.78% The Awakened Fate Ultimatum Crystal Dungeon 27.78% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Thunder Rolls 27.78% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Knights of the Eternal Throne The Eternal Alliance 27.78% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Ice Floes 22.22% Saints Row IV Opposites Attract Cover [Laura Bailey, Arif S. Kinchen] 22.22% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Sumo Brothers 16.67% Teslagrad Art Deco 16.67% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Mystery Jungle 11.11% Destiny Main Theme [collapse]

Spoiler 36.36% Undertale Waterfall 36.36% Yakuza 0 Archnemesis [Hidenori Shoji] 36.36% The Wolf Among Us Bigby's Place 36.36% The Swindle Got Me a Snakesman! (Warehouse District 1) Calm 36.36% DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou Ran [Stage 1] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] 36.36% Transistor Gold Leaf 36.36% Caligula Effect Sadistic Queen[CyoucyoP] 36.36% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Photowall [Spike] 36.36% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Factory 36.36% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Prelude to a Bloody Battle Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 47 will be active until Wednesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 46 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 48 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 47 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 47 is open until Wednesday March 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

