Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 46

Group 44 Results

Spoiler 58.82% Mighty No. 9 Ray Boss Theme 47.06% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Trascend Beat 47.06% Civilization: Beyond Earth Our New World 47.06% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Paper-thin Offense and Defense 47.06% Owlboy Strato 41.18% Driveclub Be Here Now 41.18% QURARE: Magic Library Quraressimo [Nauts] 41.18% Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Blood Dragon Theme 41.18% Octodad: Dadliest Catch Octodad (Nobody Suspects a Thing) 41.18% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Boss Battle 35.29% Undertale Heartache 35.29% Pokémon X & Y Hotel Richissime 35.29% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse A Troublesome Trek 35.29% Rain The Night Circus 29.41% World of Warcraft: Legion A World Divided 29.41% Freedom Planet Up the Creek 29.41% Splatoon Kraken Up 23.53% Device 6 Hideout Omega 23.53% King’s Quest Girl in the Tower Montage 17.65% Tales of Hearts R Twilight Forest [Kazuhiro Nakamura] 17.65% SteamWorld Heist The Vast Frontier 17.65% Contrast Lights Up, Camera Ready 17.65% The Solus Project A Daar Sum [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday March 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 45 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday March 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

