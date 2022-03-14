Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 46

Group 44 Results
|58.82%
|Mighty No. 9
|Ray Boss Theme
|47.06%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Trascend Beat
|47.06%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Our New World
|47.06%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Paper-thin Offense and Defense
|47.06%
|Owlboy
|Strato
|41.18%
|Driveclub
|Be Here Now
|41.18%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Quraressimo [Nauts]
|41.18%
|Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
|Blood Dragon Theme
|41.18%
|Octodad: Dadliest Catch
|Octodad (Nobody Suspects a Thing)
|41.18%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Boss Battle
|35.29%
|Undertale
|Heartache
|35.29%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Hotel Richissime
|35.29%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|A Troublesome Trek
|35.29%
|Rain
|The Night Circus
|29.41%
|World of Warcraft: Legion
|A World Divided
|29.41%
|Freedom Planet
|Up the Creek
|29.41%
|Splatoon
|Kraken Up
|23.53%
|Device 6
|Hideout Omega
|23.53%
|King’s Quest
|Girl in the Tower Montage
|17.65%
|Tales of Hearts R
|Twilight Forest [Kazuhiro Nakamura]
|17.65%
|SteamWorld Heist
|The Vast Frontier
|17.65%
|Contrast
|Lights Up, Camera Ready
|17.65%
|The Solus Project
|A Daar Sum
Newley Eliminated 1
|36.36%
|Ar Nosurge
|Class::CIEL_N_PROTECTA;
|36.36%
|World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor
|Old Growth
|36.36%
|ibb & obb
|Nord Marathon
|36.36%
|Project DIVA X
|Cute Medley- Idol Sounds [Mitchie M]
|36.36%
|Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
|Don’t Let Your Guard Down
|36.36%
|Picross 3D Round 2
|BGM Fantasy
|36.36%
|Gravity Ghost
|Owls
|36.36%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Forest Folly
|36.36%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|Don’t worry (Flight Theme) [Aimee Blackschleger]
|36.36%
|Risk of Rain
|Aurora Borealis
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday March 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 45 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday March 15th at 10:00PM Pacific