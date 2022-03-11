Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 45

Group 43 Results
|57.89%
|AG Drive
|Delta Course [Domestic Machine Movement]
|52.63%
|Guacamelee!
|Sierra Morena (World of the Dead)
|52.63%
|The Last of Us
|Home
|47.37%
|Undertale
|Your Best Nightmare
|42.11%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Voyager
|42.11%
|Undertale
|Dogsong
|36.84%
|Persona 5
|Jaldabaoth
|36.84%
|Severed
|Home
|31.58%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Minor Labyrinth III- A Cave of Exciting New Encounters
|31.58%
|The Swindle
|Long Tailed (The Banks 1) Alarm
|31.58%
|BioShock Infinite
|Elizabeth
|31.58%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Family Ties?
|31.58%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Ori, Lost in the Storm
|31.58%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Blizzard
|26.32%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Brass Goggles
|26.32%
|Planet Coaster
|The Light In Us All
|26.32%
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
|Winged Hope
|26.32%
|Steins;Gate 0
|Aug.13,2036
|26.32%
|Splatoon
|Inkopolis Evolution
|15.79%
|Owlboy
|Pirate Mothership
|15.79%
|The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human
|Seaweed Forest
|15.79%
|Alien: Isolation
|Sevastopol Abandoned
|15.79%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|LIKE THE WIND [Kusemono-P]
|10.53%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Mallow’s Trial
Newly Eliminated1
|35.29%
|Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio]
|Sweet Devil [Hachiouji-P]
|35.29%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Pray to the Dark
|35.29%
|Freedom Planet
|Freedom Planet Theme
|35.29%
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Ice Tunnel 3 Version 2
|35.00%
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
|Break Out Of… [Atsushi Kitajoh]
|35.00%
|Hylics
|House
|35.00%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Senbonzakura -F edition All Version- [Kurousa-P]
|35.00%
|Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture
|The Mourning Tree
|31.58%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Minor Labyrinth III- A Cave of Exciting New Encounters
|31.58%
|The Swindle
|Long Tailed (The Banks 1) Alarm
|31.58%
|BioShock Infinite
|Elizabeth
|31.58%
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Family Ties?
|31.58%
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Ori, Lost in the Storm
|31.58%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Blizzard
|26.32%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Brass Goggles
|26.32%
|Planet Coaster
|The Light In Us All
|26.32%
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
|Winged Hope
|26.32%
|Steins;Gate 0
|Aug.13,2036
|26.32%
|Splatoon
|Inkopolis Evolution
|15.79%
|Owlboy
|Pirate Mothership
|15.79%
|The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human
|Seaweed Forest
|15.79%
|Alien: Isolation
|Sevastopol Abandoned
|15.79%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|LIKE THE WIND [Kusemono-P]
|10.53%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Mallow’s Trial
Projected Bubble: 47.62%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Monday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 46 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 45 is open until Monday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific