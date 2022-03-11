Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 45

Group 43 Results

Spoiler 57.89% AG Drive Delta Course [Domestic Machine Movement] 52.63% Guacamelee! Sierra Morena (World of the Dead) 52.63% The Last of Us Home 47.37% Undertale Your Best Nightmare 42.11% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Voyager 42.11% Undertale Dogsong 36.84% Persona 5 Jaldabaoth 36.84% Severed Home 31.58% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Minor Labyrinth III- A Cave of Exciting New Encounters 31.58% The Swindle Long Tailed (The Banks 1) Alarm 31.58% BioShock Infinite Elizabeth 31.58% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Family Ties? 31.58% Ori and the Blind Forest Ori, Lost in the Storm 31.58% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Blizzard 26.32% SteamWorld Heist Brass Goggles 26.32% Planet Coaster The Light In Us All 26.32% Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Winged Hope 26.32% Steins;Gate 0 Aug.13,2036 26.32% Splatoon Inkopolis Evolution 15.79% Owlboy Pirate Mothership 15.79% The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human Seaweed Forest 15.79% Alien: Isolation Sevastopol Abandoned 15.79% Project DIVA Arcade LIKE THE WIND [Kusemono-P] 10.53% Pokémon Sun and Moon Mallow’s Trial [collapse]

Spoiler 35.29% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Sweet Devil [Hachiouji-P] 35.29% Fire Emblem Fates Pray to the Dark 35.29% Freedom Planet Freedom Planet Theme 35.29% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don't Know! Ice Tunnel 3 Version 2 35.00% Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Break Out Of… [Atsushi Kitajoh] 35.00% Hylics House 35.00% Project DIVA Arcade Senbonzakura -F edition All Version- [Kurousa-P] 35.00% Everybody's Gone To The Rapture The Mourning Tree Projected Bubble: 47.62% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Monday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 46 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 45 is open until Monday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

